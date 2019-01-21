Red-y or not, it's finally here. Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty is dropping its first red lipstick. It's such an Old Hollywood red shade, too. It's the kind of creamy 'n' dreamy red that compliments everyone, too.

The arrival of a glam red lipstick in the KKW Beauty repertoire shouldn't surprise diehard KKW Beauty and Kim Kardashian fans, though. The makeup mogul, reality star, and soon-to-be mom-of-four allowed her eldest child and daughter North to wear red lipstick in the family holiday photo. That move set off a frenzy of comments and curiosity about the shade, with Kardashian hinting to followers that it might be a "classic red lip" that she was soon planning to launch.

She wasn't kidding. The classic, creme lipstick arrives on Friday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT via the KKW Beauty site, which is its main sales platform. It comes with an $18 price tag and there is a matching lip liner for $12. Since a super pigmented, "look at me" crimson lip requires precision and clean lines, it's a good idea to grab the combo for a gorgeous pout. Or to make use of fave red liner.

Since Kardashian herself and KKW Beauty are known for neutrals, nudes, and pinks when it comes to lippies, it's refreshing to see them launch a statement scarlet lipstick.

Let's talk about the depth of the color first. It's a fire engine, tomato-y red. It's a total va-va-voom shade that calls to mind the days of Old Hollywood glam circa Marilyn Monroe and Dorothy Dandridge.

Now, let's talk about that texture. Look how rich and creamy it is. It looks like it will just glide across your pucker.

This is the sort of red that you can wear with a bare face or with no other products and you will still be glam AF. It is the perfect pop of color to brighten your face and you day — especially during the winter doldrums.

These images are certainly impactful enough to have you programming a reminder in your phone to shop the shade this coming Friday afternoon.

As mentioned, Kardashian hardly ever rocks a red lip. Glossy nudes are her signature. So it's a big deal that she is doing a red and rocking it in the campaign images.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian's commitment to a neutral lips is long-running.

She traffics in this type of shade more often than not. However, her brand's first foray into red lipstick is striking. It's her modern take on an iconic makeup staple.

Of course the KKW Beauty faithful was quick to respond to the shade. So many fell quickly, madly, and deeply in love with the rich, ruby red hue. Other commenters were inquiring about the tones. If you are also further curious about the nature of this red, stay tuned to the KKW Beauty Insta feed, along with that of influencers, for swatch posts. That way, you can get an additional look at the nature of this shade.

But it's about time KKW Beauty created a red lipstick. Expect a swift sellout.