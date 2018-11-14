The holiday season is upon us, and for beauty addicts, that means brands releasing their festive end-of-year collection. The Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection is the latest reveal, and you need to see this glittering, party ready set of products. From a brand new palette to some serious highlighter, you'll definitely want to see this new collection from the brand.

In typical Kylie Cosmetics style, Jenner took to her social media to debut the new Kylie Kristmas Collection. As per usual, it was a swatch party like none other. From lipsticks to eyeshadow to face products, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family definitely seems to have gone all out with her latest goodies, but when can you buy the Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection? Good news, Kylie fans! Everything is set to launch in only a few days on Nov. 19. You'll have plenty of time to rock these products for your holiday parties (but let's be honest, they're all good all year round).

Jenner had been teasing her new holiday items on Instagram before she debuted each item on Tuesday afternoon. In fact, she admitted in an Instagram story only a few days ago, that the eyeshadow in this collection could just be her favorite yet, and once you see it, you'll understand why.

Jenner started her reveal by showcasing a look at the entire collection, and to say it's sizable is kind of an understatement. The new Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection may just take up all the room under your Christmas tree.

First Jenner revealed her new set of mini lipsticks. The mini sets have become a staple for Jenner's collection and are often the first item to sell-out.

After you see these swatches, you may just want to be first in line on Nov. 19 to snag this set.

Next, Jenner moved on to new metallic lipsticks. The new shades come in a traditional bullet form making them different than her signature liquid formula.

The shades are perfect for your upcoming holiday parties.

After her bullet lipsticks, Jenner decided to give fans a peek at her three new pressed powders. For the season, Kylie Cosmetics is launching a new highlighter, blush, and bronzer.

Of course, what Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection would be complete without an eyeshadow palette. Jenner's latest is filled with some serious gorgeous shimmer shades.

The Chill Baby palette is a definite stand-out.

Next up were four new liquid lipsticks for fans of her famous formula.

The set features two metallics and two mattes.

Obviously, there also had to be a new lip kit.

Jenner's new shade is a gorgeous peach nude.

With Jenner releasing matte and metallic lipsticks, she couldn't leave out her glosses.

There are two brand new Super Glitter Glosses.

Pressed powder eyeshadows weren't the only ones Jenner decided to debut.

She's also launching three new creme shadows as well.

Finally, Jenner showcased two new loose powder Ultra Glow highlighters.

Clearly, Jenner has been hard at work on this Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection, and if you want to snag a piece of it, mark your calendar for Nov. 19. It'll be here before you know it.