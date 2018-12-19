With a new year fast approaching, that whole "New Year, new me" mantra is sure to follow suit. There's no better way to rejuvenate for yourself going into 2019 than to settle into bed with some skin care, and Milk Makeup's new mask sticks may just be the perfect products for the job.

While many face masks on the market usually force skin care lovers to take their routine to the bathroom, Milk Makeup's two new face masks are in the form of a stick applicator. While both of the products are still the standard clay masks that customers love, the packaging and applicator makes this a mess-free experience.

Each of the mask sticks is specific to different skin needs. The first stick is the brand's Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask which helps to eliminate redness as well control oily skin. Milk probably had everyone at matcha, though, let's be honest. The second mask of the set is the Watermelon Brightening Face Mask, which aims to keep your skin hydrated throughout the winter and its bitter cold.

You're probably wondering how other brands haven't thought of this mask solution yet, but these babies are the first of its kind. They also make for the perfect gift to send to your skin care-loving bestie.

Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask

According to the brand's site, the Matcha Detoxifying Face Mask uses organic cactus elixir to reduce redness and hydrate the skin while kombucha (yes, kombucha) and witch hazel help shrink your pores and absorb any excess oil. So if you're T-zone is the kind to get extra greasy under makeup throughout the day, then this face mask might be your new go-to mask.

Watermelon Brightening Face Mask

To help even out skin tone, the Watermelon Brightening Face Mask uses Swiss garden cress sprout extract. It's an ingredient used here to reduce any remaining dark spots from blemishes, according to the product's description on the Milk Makeup website.

Even if you're not super familiar with some of the ingredients in the masks, it's worth mentioning that they're all vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free.

Despite this product making clay masks easier to apply, not everyone is a mask person. Luckily, Milk Makeup has other products that will keep your skin healthy and hydrated this winter.

The brand recently launched its Cooling Water Eye Patches which are infused with caffeine to keep your under eyes plump and energized. It also uses ingredients like natural seawater, aloe, and lavender to keep the area hydrated and moisturized.

Cooling Water Eye Patches

The days are only getting colder, so you should be going the extra mile for your skin this season. If you plan on picking any of these up for your next skin care slumber party, you'll have to dash on over to Milk's website. The products are available exclusively online right now, and won't hit Sephora shelves until Dec. 26.

It may take a while to become the new and improved you for 2019, but in the meantime you can achieve some new and improved, baby soft skin.