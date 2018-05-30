It's only been a few months since they made their relationship red carpet official, and now the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. So, wait... When did Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus start dating, exactly? Depends on whether or not you believe the rumors that were in circulation at one point, but Kruger and Reedus first met back in 2015.

On May 29, Us Weekly revealed that Kruger and Reedus would be having a baby, according to multiple sources who spoke to the publication. (Bustle reached out to reps for Kruger and Reedus for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.) The low-key duo didn't appear on the red carpet together — which, in Hollywood, is basically the equivalent of a "we're dating" announcement — until the 2018 Golden Globes (as per Entertainment Tonight), so the reported pregnancy news may come as a surprise to some of the actors' fans.

In an April 2016 interview with People, Kruger said that she and Reedus had never met until they began shooting Sky together in 2015. “I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” she said of her co-star, who played her love interest in the film. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Kruger also told People that she was “pleasantly surprised” when she finally got to know Reedus, and added, "He’s so relaxed. He’s really easygoing, very gentle.” Reedus, in turn, praised Kruger as well, telling the publication, "She's a dream."

At the time, though, Kruger was — as far as the public knew — still dating her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Joshua Jackson. Jackson, too, had a role in Sky, but rumors of Kruger cheating on him with Reedus began to bubble up in December 2015, the New York Daily News reported. “I would not recommend having your better half on set when you have to [film intimate scenes with another man],” Kruger told People at the film's New York premiere in Apr. 2016.

Kruger and Jackson wouldn't announce their split until July 2016, but in a December 2017 interview with Vulture, Kruger said they'd actually split before the official announcement. "That [breakup with Jackson] was something that was a long time coming," she said. "Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after ten years, you know what I mean?”

Kruger was snapped at Reedus' photography exhibit in December 2016, People reported, but the two appeared platonic and weren't engaging in any PDA. Paparazzi caught the friendly-looking pair unpacking Reedus' car in February 2017, and one month later, their romance was all but confirmed when People snapped them smooching on a New York City sidewalk.

On January 2, 2018, Kruger and Reedus were photographed while on a trip to Costa Rica, as per Us Weekly, and — just a few days later on January 7 — they sealed their relationship status with a kiss while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.

So, in terms defining the exact time that the two stars became more than just friends, it's pretty hard to say. Neither Kruger nor Reedus has commented on the matter — they've both stayed relatively quiet about their relationship in general — but it's probably safe to assume that they've been together now for at least a year, if not longer.

Not that it matters, of course. With a new baby reportedly on the way — it would be Kruger's first child and Reedus' second, as he shares an 18-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen — there's only one timeline that really matters.