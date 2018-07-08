Buzz over Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's on-again, off-again romance kicked up about a month ago, when reports claiming the two were back together again first started to circulate. The rumblings picked up speed on Sunday, July 8, when TMZ reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged. Given the rumored engagement news, people are wondering — when did Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin start dating in the first place? (Bustle has reached to Bieber and Baldwin's representatives for comment on the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

The couple's relationship timeline is a little hazy, and as a result, it seems that some fans are currently thinking, "Man, this feels like it happened so fast." However, Bieber and Baldwin's relationship goes back further than you may expect, even though their current romance is relatively new.

That being said, the fact that the specifics of Bieber and Baldwin's relationship remain somewhat murky — from the public's perspective, at least — shouldn't come as much of a surprise. As fans of the pair know already, both Bieber and Baldwin have certainly done their part to keep people guessing, as far as the status of their relationship is concerned. In fact, even now, as engagement rumors fly, neither Bieber nor Baldwin has yet to officially confirm the existence of their current relationship at all. But the proof is in the pudding, as they say. And it certainly looks like that idiom rings true for Bieber and Baldwin, whose PDA these last few weeks seems to be all the evidence the internet needs to corroborate the revitalized Bieber-Baldwin relationship buzz.

This latest iteration of Bieber and Baldwin's romance seems to have started up somewhere around June 11, A.K.A. a little less than a month ago. That's when E! News published a report claiming the two were "inseparable" during a weekend trip to Miami, stirring up whispers that the two might once again be an item. The report also claimed that Bieber and Baldwin were seen together at a Miami club that same weekend and "seem[ed] very close and comfortable together," per some comments from an unidentified source who spoke to the outlet. In the weeks that followed, the pair was spotted engaging in some overtly couple-y behavior on several occasions, including but not limited to what looks like a pretty passionate kiss (video footage of which was reportedly acquired and later published by TMZ) at a Brooklyn park on June 17.

Plus, those who've been following either star on social media are probably acutely aware of the spike in Bieber-Baldwin-centric content that's cropped up these last few weeks. Now, the two have been friends for quite a while (as Baldwin explained during an interview with The Times U.K. back in May), so the standalone fact that they've been hanging out a lot doesn't necessarily have to mean anything romantic is at play. But their increasingly mushy public displays of affection managed to outlast the month of June, careening into July with some newly-minted canoodling snapshots, published by TMZ.

