Jeremy Bieber may have just revealed a big secret, and it's too late now to say sorry. Justin Bieber's father might have confirmed his son's rumored engagement to Hailey Baldwin. The cryptic picture shows Justin standing on the beach, and it's captioned: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!"

On Sunday, rumors began to circulate that Bieber proposed to Baldwin. According to TMZ, two anonymous women claimed to have seen the engagement occur at a resort in the Bahamas. The sources claimed that during a salsa dance party, Bieber's security team asked guests to put phones away for a special moment. Then, in front of everyone, he reportedly pulled out a ring to ask the big question. Bustle has reached out to Bieber and Baldwin's representatives, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Even though the two stars have only been official for about a month, they've dated in the past and have known each other a long time. It's not totally impossible that the rumored engagement is for real, and it looks like Biebs' dad might have confirmed.

Baldwin and Bieber were first linked in 2015, but their relationship status was unclear at the time. In March, Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly ended their on-again/off-again relationship. In June, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted out together after the VOUS Church Conference in Miami, caught in New York holding hands, and reportedly making out in Brooklyn. It definitely seems like they're in a relationship, so it's certainly possible things got serious. Jeremy Bieber's post doesn't guarantee that the rumors are true, and neither star has issued an official statement.

In a GQ interview from 2016, Bieber deflected questions about their relationship, but also hinted that the romance might have future potential. He told the publication:

"I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?"

On June 12, the stars were spotted out in New York City, and the two were definitely not hiding their PDA. There were rumors that Baldwin was sporting an engagement ring during the outing, but it was unclear if the Sorry singer proposed. According to Cosmopolitan, it also appeared that the ring was a different piece of jewelry than the one she wore to the Met Gala the month before.

Given the evidence, especially the potential confirmation from Bieber's father, it seems like these two could be planning to tie the knot. His mother, Pattie Mallette, also shared a cryptic message on social media, which could also be a hint that this engagement is for real. On Saturday, Mallette shared a tweet that read simply "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love." The post definitely fits the timeline of the rumored engagement, and it's possible that both parents are excited about their son's proposal.

Neither star has spoken out about the engagement, but multiple sources have confirmed the proposal is true. According to People, locals spotted Baldwin and Bieber out dancing, as well as showing plenty of PDA over the course of the weekend. An unnamed source also confirmed the two planned to get married. “It's kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” the source told the publication. "He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well."

The two stars last split in 2016, but were able to repair their friendship after the break-up. In an interview with The Times, Baldwin spoke out about their relationship. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was,” she said. “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that."

It seems that these longtime friends once again fell for each other, and this time the relationship is more serious. If the rumored engagement does end up being true, it's no surprise that both Bieber and Baldwin are in it for the long haul. There's no public confirmation from either star yet, but let's hope Bieber's mother and father continue to spill the truth.