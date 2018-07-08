Apparently popping the question is all the rage among the kids these days, because TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday. Fans understandably have so many burning questions, but a timeline of their relationship may or may not help clear some things up... for now. Bustle has reached out to their reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

For the most part, these two have kept their relationship a mystery, which is why this news could very well keep fans up at night wondering how it's all unfolded. Bieber and Baldwin first sparked dating rumors back in 2014, after Bieber and Selena Gomez called it quits (this is also a confusing relationship timeline, bear with me). Within the last four years, there have been on-again-off-again rumors surrounding Bieber and both women.

Flash forward to July 2018, and Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are reportedly engaged. How did it happen? "It" meaning their relationship? Especially since people were convinced Bieber and Gomez were back together in February given their PDA-filled photos? Why does Bieber have to play us like this? What does Gomez think? And most importantly, how are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson feeling about all this? We have questions. But here's how it seemed to all go down.

Sometime in 2009

Bieber and Baldwin's first alleged encounter was documented on video when the two awkward teens were introduced by Baldwin's father Steve. In 2011, Steve and Hailey Baldwin attended Bieber's Never Say Never premiere in NYC.

