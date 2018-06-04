Kourtney Kardashian is doing better than ever. She spent an entire week celebrating her 39th birthday with treats from her cute kids, a big party with her family and a bunch of girlfriends (and Kanye), and a very bougie glamping trip with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. For some reason it still seems like she just broke up with Scott Disick, so when did Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima start dating? It's been longer than you might think.

Kardashian and Bendjima met in a surprisingly mundane way: at a bar. On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired in November 2017, Kardashian told her sister Khloé Kardashian how she met Bendjima in Paris in October of 2016, coincidentally the day before Kim Kardashian's harrowing robbery that occurred on October 3. And apparently Bendjima played a part in the family dealing with the event. Kardashian said on the episode about meeting him:

"We, like, walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, 'This guy's cute over here.' ... He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with, like, our security or whatever, but, like, not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk ... Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It's five in the morning. We're leaving.' And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'"

She went on to say, "And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I'm not leaving you guys,' and he, like, had to translate everything."

It was probably easy for Kardashian to fall for someone who immediately helped her through such a terrible situation, and also easy because Bendjima is super hot.

Since they met in France in October 2016, the reality star and boxer-turned-model have fittingly traveled all over the world together. In May 2017 they went back to Paris for the Cannes Film Festival, and in August, he took her to Egypt. Just a casual date at the Great Pyramid of Giza.

To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Kardashian and Bendjima took a big step and did a couples costume for Halloween. They went as Bonnie and Clyde, and Kardashian really looked great as a blonde. Bendjima also came along to the Kardashian Christmas party, even though Scott Disick was there, too, which sounds like a nightmarishly awkward situation.

And Kardashian and Bendjima are having a great 2018 so far — and are seriously racking up their airline miles. In January, the two of them went to a resort in Mexico just for a weekend.

And just in April alone, they went to Turks and Caicos and her kids went along, too. According to E! News, they stayed at a resort with their own private swimming pool and private chef and spent the week riding bikes together all over the island. And if that wasn't enough for the month, Kardashian and Bendjima took another trip for her birthday. But by their standards, it was relatively low-key — they rented an Airstream trailer on the Pacific Coast to be at one with nature for only $650 a night, according to People.

And then, of course, there was that pic of Bendjima, Kardashian and her Calvins (above). They might have met under stressful circumstances and have a large age difference — he's 25 and she's 39 — but clearly, things have been going very well for them for quite some time now.