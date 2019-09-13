Despite having a rumored blip in the road, Riverdale's resident lovebirds, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still going strong. But, how did their love story begin and when did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse start dating? All signs point to the two sparking up a relationship sometime in 2017.

While the couple hasn't detailed exactly when they began dating, fans have their own theories about when "Sprousehart" became an item. Romance rumors regarding the actors first sprung up in March of 2017 thanks to an Instagram photo of Reinhart taken by Sprouse. In the photo, the Hustlers star can be seen posing in a field of flowers with the former Disney actor captioning the snap with a slew of flower and heart emojis.

In April 2017, Sprouse did address speculation that he was dating his co-star by discussing their photoshoot with MTV News. However, he did stress that the two were "friends" at the time. He told the publication, "Lili and I play characters who are dating, so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it's Oh my god! But truthfully, I'm a sucker for friends, fashion, and framing."

After romance rumors, once again, emerged in July 2017, they would later go on to make things red carpet and Instagram official in May 2018 (although, still without a clear confirmation that the were an item). So, it's a bit unclear as to when Sprouse and Reinhart officially started dating. But, based on the speculation and rumors, the couple could have sparked up a connection as soon as early 2017.

More recently, Reinhart and Sprouse have been a bit more open about their relationship status. That was especially the case when the two were caught up in a flurry of reports that indicated that they had split up in July. At the time, a source claimed to E! News that the pair "broke up earlier this summer" and that were "intentionally keeping their distance from the other." Additionally, the source said, "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

A couple of days after the reports initially surfaced, Reinhart took to Instagram to dispel any breakup rumors. On July 25, she posted a photo of the couple's joint W magazine cover and wrote, "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t." Yep, that's a pretty cut and dry confirmation of their relationship status there.

In a recent interview with Coveteur, published on Sept. 8, Reinhart once again dispelled any lingering rumors by confirming that Sprouse was still her boyfriend. When asked if she had thought about her Halloween costume, the actor responded that she already had an idea in mind for a joint couples costume. "I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole," she told the publication. "I don’t want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo."

Even though it's unclear when Reinhart and Sprouse started dating, it is clear that the couple are still going strong today, despite what any rumors may have suggested.