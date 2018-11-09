The 2018 midterm votes aren't all finished being counted yet — but it's clear that history's been made in more ways than one. A number of LGBT candidates were elected, the first Native American women to be in Congress were voted in, and Muslim and African American women broke barriers in races across the country. But now that election day has passed, you might find yourself wondering when midterm election winners take office — the answer, at least for congressional winners, is pretty simple.

As stated in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, the Congress will have its first meeting of the new session on "at noon on the 3rd day of January." It's a little bit more complicated for state legislators, though. According to Ballotpedia, 37 states will have their first state house and Senate meetings after the start of 2019, and 13 states will hold meetings while it's still 2018.

Some states specify a date and time for the beginning of the session, but most indicate something like "the second Wednesday in January" (Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, and Maryland) or "first Wednesday in December" (Maine and New Hampshire). In most states, election results won't be certified until at least late November, if not early December.

More to come ...