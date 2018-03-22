The real New York City is experiencing a snowy kickoff to spring, but on HBO, summer is just winding down as High Maintenance Season 2 comes to an end. And after an 18-month hiatus between its first and second season, it's good to know that High Maintenance will return for Season 3, according to Variety. The announcement from HBO includes no specifics regarding when the comedy series will return. But if the pattern continues, the third season will likely film during the summer, potentially for a fall 2018 or early 2019 release. But now that fans can relax knowing that this laid-back, loosely plotted anthology will return, the wait to find out what storylines will be explored in the next set of episodes begins.

The personal lives of the creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair (who also stars in the series as "the Guy") have impacted the story unfolding onscreen on High Maintenance in several ways. In advance of the Season 2 premiere, the pair of writers and producers explained that, between the productions of Seasons 1 and 2, they went through huge shifts in their personal lives. Blichfeld and Sinclair began working on the High Maintenance web series as a married couple, but after the first HBO season, Blichfeld publicly came out as a lesbian in a profile in The Cut. And . According to Entertainment Weekly, the end of their marriage directly led to the choice to hire a writers room and directors to support what had been mostly a two-person operation up until that point.

David Russell/HBO

On other shows, the creators' personal lives wouldn't be especially relevant to future storylines, but Blichfeld and Sinclair incorporated some of their personal experience into Season 2, which introduces the Guy's ex-wife, who is now in a same-sex relationship. The two characters still share some connections — both emotional and logistical (like technically not being divorced for health insurance reasons) — in the same way that Blichfeld and Sinclair still work on the same TV show together. The second season spent three of its 10 episodes on the Guy and his relationships, suggesting that the show's creators could continue to build more stories around the Guy and the people in his life, including the Blichfeld-esque character.

Additionally, Sinclair told EW that the post-2016 election mood impacted the stories they chose to tell, "I think that we went through difficult feelings post-election and post-marriage, and we have kind of a moody season as a result," he said. "But I think it’s helpful to others to know that other people are going through something just as you are going through something. I think we collectively are going through some painful realities together." Current events are almost never mentioned explicitly on screen, but they are heavily alluded to throughout the season.

And the Guy might have higher (no pun intended) ambitions as well. In an interview with Vulture, Sinclair mused on the possibility that the Guy could become a more serious marijuana entrepreneur in future seasons. "I can see him being tempted to do so," Sinclair said. "His interest is in people. His interest extends beyond getting stoned. I think this is a step of his life." And while he expressed hesitation about broadening the show, ultimately, Sinclair confirmed to EW, "I want our show to evolve."

And it may evolve past its creators. Blichfeld told The Cut that in addition to working on the series, she's also interested in her own solo projects. "I think it’s going to be interesting to see what happens when we get another season, now that we have invited other collaborators... We can count on so few things, but we can all count on the fact that change is going to happen in big and small ways all the time, and it’s going to be okay."

Much like real life, High Maintenance is always in flux.