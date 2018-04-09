The characters may have the ability to travel through time, but unless they want to cause a major aberration, Legends of Tomorrow is heading for a hiatus after its April 9 Season 3 finale. But when will Legends of Tomorrow return for Season 4? Fortunately, along with all of its fellow DCTV series, Legends Of Tomorrow was renewed by the CW in early April. But the series has jumped around almost as much as the Waverider does, with moves from Thursday to Monday, premieres in winter and fall, and time slot shifts from 9 to 8 p.m.

At this point, it's too early for the CW to have set its fall schedule — so keep an eye on announcements from the network this spring to hear about fall premieres and whether or not Legends will be delayed until winter. But given that Seasons 2 and 3 both premiered in fall, hopefully the series will return sooner rather than later.

In Season 3, the series had a move from Thursday nights to Mondays, but the CW has yet to announce if that night will be the series' permanent home — continuing to alternate with Supergirl — or if it will be moving to another time slot. The network did confirm that it will add two hours of programming on Sunday nights for the 2018-2019 season, so it's possible that the series could be moved there. After three fun seasons, the series more than deserves to anchor its own night of programming.

One of the best parts of Legends of Tomorrow is the chemistry among the central group of Legends, even though the cast has changed frequently over the past three years. The group is still reeling from the loss of Firestorm during Barry and Iris' wedding, but the second half of Season 3 introduced new members of the team like demon hunter John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), who's still coming to terms with her identity as a clone. According to Deadline and Ryan will be added to the main cast for Season 4. And Entertainment Weekly reported that Macallan has also been bumped up to series regular as well.

Captain Sara Lance may find it awkward to have not one, but two of her past hookups as regular members of the team, but it's certainly worth it to have more time with these two characters. Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) has also proven a worthy addition to the main cast. So even if a few characters leave during the Season 3 finale, the ensemble will still be a stacked group of heroes. And at least one hero will be departing Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told TV Line that "a Legend leaves" during the finale. Given that her arc of passing down her totem feels complete, perhaps Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) will be the departing legend.

Jack Rowand/The CW

But beyond where, when, and who you'll be seeing in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, there's the question of what exactly the team will be up to when they return. Mallus (John Noble) has been slowly increasing in power through time aberrations throughout the season, and as of the penultimate episode, the powerful demon just devoured the body of Damien Darhk's beloved daughter Nora (Madeleine Arthur), making an enemy out of the Legends' arch-foe. Now it seems that Darhk will be, at least temporarily, joining the light in order to stop the demon from conquering the universe (though any alliance with Darhk is sure to be short-lived, now that his daughter's form was destroyed). And while that sets up the Legends to potentially stop Mallus once and for all in the finale, according to the LoT showrunner, that won't be the end of the team's demonic problems.

"[Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4," Klemmer said to TV Line in the same interview. What does he mean by that? Well, "We want to get into the world of fantastic myths and monsters a bit more," Klemmer continued. "Mallus is an ancient evil, he doesn’t understand humans and doesn’t understand why we have any claim to controlling this world of ours." With Constantine as a permanent part of the team, the Legends may do more than hop to different times in human history — there may be additional trips to the demon plane. "We want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind," Klemmer said.

So, while you may have to wait until at least fall 2018 for Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, there are newly full-fledged team members and villains to look forward to.