The chaos of the holiday season is about to ensue. With all of the Black Friday and weekend shopping sales on the horizon, you need to come up with a strategic game plan so that you can shop effectively and efficiently. Knowing Old Navy's Black Friday store hours in advance is critically and essentially important. That way, you can figure out your shopping schedule ahead of the biggest in-store shopping day of the calendar year.

Indeed, knowing is half the battle. Plus, you'll be battling a lot of foot traffic at the mall. Therefore, you need a carefully constructed plan.

Here's everything you need to know about Old Navy's hours on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, and Black Friday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Old Navy stores open at the bright and early hour of 9 a.m. Locations will stay open until 10 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 22, which is Thanksgiving Day, Old Navy outposts will open at 3 p.m. and remain so through the night. You may have barely digested your turkey (or Tofurkey), stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. But you can still get your doorbuster, brick and mortar shopping outta the way.

On Friday, Nov. 23, which is Black Friday, Old Navy's doors will be open until 10 p.m.

Translation: That's a three-day, full-on shopping extravaganza.

You can shop for yourself and so many people on your list at Old Navy during Black Friday and the weekend.

Below is a rundown of Old Navy's Black Friday discounts and deals.

Courtesy of Old Navy

The Black Friday Pre-Party Sale takes place on Thursday, Nov. 15 through Tuesday, Nov. 20. Shoppers can enjoy 40 percent off their entire purchase in stores and online. Customers who use their Old Navy credit cards get early access and 50 percent off their purchase from Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 18.

Courtesy of Old Navy

The actual Black Friday Now Sale takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov, 23. Customers will enjoy 50 percent off their entire purchase. Yes, you read that correct.

Courtesy of Old Navy

Purchases are half off and thousands of styles are marked down from $5. The sale applies to online and in-store purchases. It'll be a basics bonanza.

Courtesy of Old Navy

The Cozy Socks One Dolla Holla Sale is slotted for Friday, Nov. 23, as well. The sale is only available in stores. The super warm, fuzzy, and cute socks, which are normally $5 per pair, are marked down to a $1. You can grab a few pairs for yourself or for stocking stuffer purposes. You can "sock up." The socks, which come in 32 designs, ranging from snowmen to llamas to elves to unicorns to sloths, are on sale for a buck for one day only. Old Navy also plans to donate $1 per pair of socks sold to Boys & Girls Club up to $1 million.

Courtesy of Old Navy

If you grab some socks for yourself or a loved on, you are passively doing good and helping someone else.

Courtesy of Old Navy

There savings, steals, discounts, and deals at Old Navy during Black Friday — and before and beyond — are stupendous.