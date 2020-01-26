Fans were concerned about the fate of Showtime's most popular series when Emmy Rossum's Fiona left the Gallaghers in Season 9. But alas, she has passed the torch to her little sister Debbie (Emma Kenney) and the family pressed on to successfully complete Season 10. According to TVLine, Shameless will return for Season 11, which will officially mark its final season. The British version of the show ran for 11 seasons as well.

The renewal announcement was made at the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour by President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Gary Levine, per Deadline. “Airing this summer, it will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery,” Levine said. “John Wells and his gifted cast promise to take Shameless out for a bang, and knowing Gallaghers we all as we all do, that is no idle threat.”

Wells echoed that sentiment is his own statement. “I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Season 11 will be the second season without Fiona, unless she decides to return for the show's final curtain call. Which isn't so far fetched. Cameron Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher, has already returned after a temporary hiatus. His reunion (and eventual engagement!) with his ex-boyfriend Mickey Milkovich and their time as prison cellmates played a significant role in Season 10.

"I would never close my door on the family," Rossum told Entertainment Weekly after her exit. "They should just think of me being down the block. I’m just in New York. It’s not like I’ll never be in L.A. or Chicago ever again, so I’m not that far away. But for me, quite honestly, I’m not sure what more story can be told for her. I really liked the way we ended it. But never say never; I really love all the people I work with."

Ahead of the Season 10 premiere, Wells told Deadline he was hopeful for a Fiona cameo. "I think she will, but you know, I don’t know," he said. "She has been nothing but a pleasure to work with, and she’s obviously a very talented actress, but she’s also a very talented writer and director, and she’s interested in exploring some other things creatively for herself. I’m hoping when I call her that she’ll say, 'Sure, I’ll do it,' here and there, and if not, I’ll completely understand and still love her."

Rossum shared her excitement on Twitter when the renewal news broke. She's currently working on a starring role as Angelyne, an "L.A. billboard diva," in a series of the same name adapted from an investigative feature published in The Hollywood Reporter. "Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter!" she wrote. "Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew."

Her mentions were immediately flooded with pleas for her return. She hasn't responded yet, but just like every other season of Shameless, Season 11 is bound to be full of surprises.