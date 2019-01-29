Many would agree that inside every makeup geek is a skin care lover just waiting to douse their face in a deep cleanser and a face mask. One brand that's an expert in the latter is Summer Fridays, and the brand is now launching its third face mask to skin care fans.

While Summer Fridays has found success in its pumpkin flavored Overtime mask and chestnut extract Jet Lag Face Mask, the brand is now introducing a new addition to the family that'll give your face the rosy cheeks you deserve. Officially dubbed the "R+R Face Mask," this new version is made to give your skin some much needed moisture.

The brand announced the news on its Instagram, almost causing mass panic to those committed to updating their skin care routine.

"Life is wild, you deserve some R + R," the brand wrote. "Face oil + face mask. Brightens, refines and quenches skin for an instant rosy glowing complexion."

If you thought last year was the year of the glow up, you're sadly mistaken as there was no rose glow radiant face mask in a lot of bathroom cabinets. At least this is one product to help everyone make up for lost time.

It's no surprise to anyone that this R+R mask comes to Summer Fridays fans just in time for Valentine's Day with its rosy scent and rose gold packaging.

Chances are if you've already got ahold of the brand's first two masks, you're already head over heels in love with them. With this this new mask making its way into cabinets and caddies, this is going to be another product made to use in tandem to the first two masks.

According to the brand's website, you can create an entire skin care routine around the Jet Lag and Overtime masks to smooth and soothe your skin.

Since the Overtime mask uses pumpkin and apricot seed powder in its formula, it can be used as an exfoliant to eliminate dead skin cells and brighten the face. After rinsing, the brand recommends you follow-up with the Jet Lag mask to get face-deep in moisturized skin.

Since this R+R edition of the Summer Fridays crew acts as both a face oil and an exfoliating mask, it's as if it's a combination of the first two masks in one. However, you know in your heart of hearts that you'll want all three, so your skin is extra radiant on V-Day. You dew you, though, queen.

Luckily, you won't have to wait too long before this mask is within your grasp. The R+R face oil and face mask duo officially launches on the Summer Fridays site Jan. 30 and Sephora's site on Jan. 31. If you're hoping to snag this up in stores, however, you'll have to wait until February.

You may not have the immediate gratification of glowing skin if you order online, but the wait will so be worth it once you're washing your face off to reveal new and improved silky smooth skin.