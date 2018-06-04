Crayon-inspired makeup has been a thing in recent years. Clinique dropped Crayola-themed chubby lip and cheek crayons while Sally Hansen released a Crayola polish line. The Crayon Box palette was Crayola-adjacent. Now, ASOS is taking it a step further with its extensive Crayola Beauty line. The ASOS x Crayola Beauty collection is available today, June 4, exclusively via the fast fashion brand's site. It is gender fluid and encourages beauty lovers to color outside of the lines, to use the products in new ways, to embrace and engage splashes of color, and to have fun!

Basically, self-expression through makeup without any boundaries is the core goal (and result) of the collection.

The limited edition range is expansive. There are 95 vegan and cruelty-free hues across 58-pieces. You can draw, paint, build, and smudge as you wish. There are lipsticks that change colors, eye palettes, highlighters, mascaras, and a brush kit that indulges your inner artist.

Here's an even more detailed breakdown. There are 24 Face Crayons, 12 Lip + Cheek Crayons, two color-changing crayons, four highlighters, three mascaras, five palettes (three eyeshadow, one face, and one lip set), one brush kit, and seven trios.

So, yeah, ASOS x Crayola has your features covered with color.

The ASOS x Crayola collection is affordable as well. Products start at $15 and go up to $40.

Courtesy of ASOS

It is an excellent execution of modern, fast fashion and beauty fused with adorable nostalgia.

Courtesy of ASOS

You can do so much with this rainbow of colors. These campaign shots demonstrate the depth of the pigments.

Courtesy of ASOS

There are no limits or parameters. You can mix and match plenty of shades. You can boldly go wherever the hues take you.

Courtesy of ASOS

Not only can you create unusual and unexpected looks but the shades work with all skin tones.

Courtesy of ASOS

The ASOS x Crayola collection understands the concept that makeup knows no gender. It's designed for everyone.

You can go ombre with your lips and rock that power pout. This beauty's pucker and cat eye flick are deceptively simple. She is rocking a maj look without a ton of product. The colors do all the work of creating a fearless and fun presentation.

Courtesy of ASOS

Crayolas — they are not just for coloring books anymore. Don't you love how the products mimic the crayons you faithfully used as a kid and effectively transport you to your youth?

Courtesy of ASOS

Get ready to OD on nostalgia.

Courtesy of ASOS

If you like to experiment with pops of color, then you need to scoop up a bunch of products in this assortment.

Courtesy of ASOS

If you prefer neutral colors, you can take your pick of those, too. But why not play with some of these adventurous, lively shades? You can use them as accents if you are easing into bright makeup!

Courtesy of ASOS

The trios have cool color themes, too. This one is Cloudy Day, which isn't a bad thing. You can truly enjoy a sunny day after you've experienced an overcast one.

Courtesy of ASOS

If you want to do neutrals, you can go on a Safari. These babies are suitable for eyes, lips, and cheeks because #multitasking.

Courtesy of ASOS

Take a closer look at the richness of the pigments in the Mermaid eye palette.

Courtesy of ASOS

These colors will provide all the inspo you need to get creative and artisinal.

Courtesy of ASOS

The brush set is anything but boring or basic black.

Courtesy of ASOS

These pastels are perfect for summer. Macaron is quite a yummy trifecta.

Courtesy of ASOS

The palette pans are so expertly coordinated to work with one another.

Courtesy of ASOS

But as the campaign imagery suggests, you can use these products in the manner of your choosing.

Courtesy of ASOS

Adding a little color to lashes via mascara is so easy, affordable, and fun with this collection.

Courtesy of ASOS

Adult crayons will take on a whole new meaning once you apply these products and get creative.

Courtesy of ASOS

Who needs the classic 64-pack of Crayolas when you can have these focused trios? ASOS x Crayola is as nostalgic as it is cute.