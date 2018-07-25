Your skin care routine is about to get a massive injection of cuteness. Hello Kitty and Proactiv have teamed up for a brush kit. So, yeah, feline facial care has arrived. The set is utterly adorbs because of course it is. Everything Hello Kitty, from bath bombs to ASOS fast fashion collections, is cute AF.

The Hello Kitty x Proactiv collab is limited edition. It boasts a $70 price tag and will cruise into your local Ulta location in November. It's a purr-fect holiday gift — for your bestie or for yourself. There's no shame in self-gifting when the product is this sweet and this skin-loving.

This kit includes a Hello Kitty-shaped brush handle. The cat's always fashionable and signature bow is teal green and matches the products and packaging. There are three brush head attachments so you can customize your cleansing routine. According to PopSugar, the bristle head is designed for daily deep cleaning while the the charcoal brush head is designed for both deep cleaning and brightening skin. Lastly, the silicone brush head will micro massage skin and improve its overall look and feel. The set also features the Deep Cleansing Face Wash.

Hello Kitty and Sanrio have demonstrated a commitment to skin care before this Proactiv set. Last year, Hello Kitty partnered with prestige brand Peter Thomas Roth for a rose skin care collection.

Hello Kitty and ColourPop were united by a limited edition makeup collection in late 2016 and early 2017. There were matte liquid lipsticks, glosses, and eyeshadows. It was epic.

MakeupDrop x Hello Kitty Silicone Beauty Applicator $20 The MakeupDrop Hello Kitty applicator is an egg-shaped makeup applicator. The applicator expertly applies liquid or cream makeup, as well as skincare products. It features a Hello Kitty graphic.

Hello Kitty x Tangle Teezer $16 Hello Kitty hasn't merely infiltrated the cosmetics and skin care realms. This HK-branded detangling brush works with all hair textures and types. It can be used whether your strands are wet or dry.

If you have yet to check out the latest Hello Kitty x Torrid fashion range, have at it. The stylish and super wearable collection includes hoodies, tees, leggings, caps, sleepwear, socks, and more. You can Hello Kitty-ify your wardrobe with any or all of these pieces.

Hello Kitty is clearly everywhere — including your trusty skin care tools.