When Does Ulta's Love Your Skin Event End? You Have Nearly Three Weeks To Enjoy 50% Off Savings
The winter season is particularly harsh on skin — courtesy of the dry, cold, and often bitter air. That's why it's the perfect time for Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. The retailer is offering daily deals on essential, nourishing, hydrating, healing, problem-solving, and moisturizing products to keep your skin, which is the largest organ of your body, healthy. Your skin can live its best with this 21-day sale. Your wallet won't be wiped out, either.
The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is active and runs from right now through Saturday, Jan. 26. That's 18 more days of serious sales and deep discounts. You have nearly three weeks to stock up on your faves and to test new products that you might eventually add to your permanent rotation.
During the sale, Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off prestige brands such as Philosophy, Kopari, Mario Badescu, IT Cosmetics, Lancome, Origins, Kate Somerville, Shiseido, Boscia, Benefit, Clarisonic, Kopari, Juice Beauty, and more. There are different deals offered on the daily.
But wait — there's more. Because of course there is. This is a skin event and Ulta is leaving no skin care stone unturned.
While in Ulta stores, customers can visit the Skin Bar for an array of services from Dermalogica. New guests will enjoy 20% off their first treatment. You cannot beat those additional savings.
Indeed, it's beautiful skin for everyone. Whatever your skin type — from oily to dry to normal to combo — there is skin care product for you.
And there's even more good news from Ulta. The retailer has just added Kiehl's to its assortment of brands. Kiehl's beloved and supremely effective products are now available at select locations across the U.S., while the full suite of products is on sale at the Ulta site. The Kiehl's products arrive just in time for the Love Your Skin Event.
Here are 14 items you totally need to shop during this sale.
1. Kopari Save Face Oil
On Thursday, Jan.10, this multi-tasker is half price. It melts makeup, moisturizes skin, and can even be used to soften hair.
2. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
This face cream is normally $70 but is reduced to just $35 on Saturday, Jan. 12. The product from the Gwyneth Paltrow-backed brand fends off pesky free radicals and imparts so much glow.
3. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
You can get this eye cream for less than $10 on Monday, Jan. 14. It treats the delicate under eye area with the utmost love and care.
4.. Botanics Organic Face Oil
If it's radiant, toned, and dewy skin you seek, it's radiant, toned, and dewy skin you will find. This facial oil is such a steal at less than $10 on Friday, Jan. 18
5. IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cleanser
IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cleanser
There's nothing better than a rich and effective facial cleaner that doesn't dry out your skin. Shop it on Sunday, Jan. 20
6. Benefit Total Moisture Facial Cream
Benefit Total Moisture Facial Cream
Parched, dry skin will get a boost of hydration and radiance with this lush moisturizer. It's on sale for just $21 on Thursday, Jan. 24.
7. PÜR Miracle Mist Hydrating Spray
PÜR Miracle Mist Hydrating Spray
On Jan. 24, this do-it-all mist is marked down to $9 and is available online only. It's jam-packed with with over 70 vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids. It will calm stressed skin and enrich it.
8. Tarte Travel-Size Maracuja Oil
Tarte Travel Size Maracuja Oil
One drop is all you need to brighten, firm, smooth, and hydrate skin. So even a travel-sized bottle will last forever. A little goes a long, long, long way. Get it on Friday, Jan. 25.
9. Patchology Down To Mask DIY Spa Kit
Love the skin of your body, around your eyes, lips, and on your feet with this full-service DIY spa kit. You can pamper several body parts. It's a full mask experience. It's only available online on Friday, Jan. 25.
10. Clinique Clarifying Lotion
The final day of the Love Your Skin Event is Saturday, Jan. 26 and it wraps with Clinique Clarifying Lotion for less than $13. The product wipes away the remains and dirt of the day and reveals healthy, happy skin.
11. Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser
Boscia Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser
You will love this gel cleanser. It purifies, brightens skin, and minimizes pores. It's shoppable on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
12. Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief
Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief
Spot treat a breakout with this tube. It's just $10 and available online only on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
13. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray
Exfoliate and reveal smooth 'n' fresh skin with this spray. It's 50 percent off on Tuesday, Jan. 22
14. Philosophy Microdelivery Collection
Philosophy Microdelivery Collection
The collection is 50 percent off on Saturday, Jan. 19. The products run from $15 to $72 but are reduced to $7.50 through $36. The range cleanses, tones, and buffs away dirt and dullness.
Some sales are available both online and in-stores. Others are online only offers. So pay attention when perusing the listings. There are eye creams, facial oils, mists, cleansers, serums, masks, acne treatments, and much more marked down. There are plenty of other brands and products that address a variety of skin issues from dark circles to blemishes to dryness to wrinkles to dullness.
Be sure and check the Ulta site every day for new deals. Or study the sale calendar and pick out the items you desire in advance. Make a note in your itinerary to shop those products on the days the become available.
Love your skin and love this sale. Your skin will love you back.