The winter season is particularly harsh on skin — courtesy of the dry, cold, and often bitter air. That's why it's the perfect time for Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. The retailer is offering daily deals on essential, nourishing, hydrating, healing, problem-solving, and moisturizing products to keep your skin, which is the largest organ of your body, healthy. Your skin can live its best with this 21-day sale. Your wallet won't be wiped out, either.

The Ulta Love Your Skin Event is active and runs from right now through Saturday, Jan. 26. That's 18 more days of serious sales and deep discounts. You have nearly three weeks to stock up on your faves and to test new products that you might eventually add to your permanent rotation.

During the sale, Ulta is offering up to 50 percent off prestige brands such as Philosophy, Kopari, Mario Badescu, IT Cosmetics, Lancome, Origins, Kate Somerville, Shiseido, Boscia, Benefit, Clarisonic, Kopari, Juice Beauty, and more. There are different deals offered on the daily.

But wait — there's more. Because of course there is. This is a skin event and Ulta is leaving no skin care stone unturned.

While in Ulta stores, customers can visit the Skin Bar for an array of services from Dermalogica. New guests will enjoy 20% off their first treatment. You cannot beat those additional savings.

Indeed, it's beautiful skin for everyone. Whatever your skin type — from oily to dry to normal to combo — there is skin care product for you.

And there's even more good news from Ulta. The retailer has just added Kiehl's to its assortment of brands. Kiehl's beloved and supremely effective products are now available at select locations across the U.S., while the full suite of products is on sale at the Ulta site. The Kiehl's products arrive just in time for the Love Your Skin Event.

Here are 14 items you totally need to shop during this sale.

1. Kopari Save Face Oil

2. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer

3. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream

4.. Botanics Organic Face Oil

5. IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cleanser

6. Benefit Total Moisture Facial Cream

7. PÜR Miracle Mist Hydrating Spray

8. Tarte Travel-Size Maracuja Oil

9. Patchology Down To Mask DIY Spa Kit

10. Clinique Clarifying Lotion

Clinique Clarifying Lotion $25.50 $12.75 Ulta The final day of the Love Your Skin Event is Saturday, Jan. 26 and it wraps with Clinique Clarifying Lotion for less than $13. The product wipes away the remains and dirt of the day and reveals healthy, happy skin. Buy on Ulta

11. Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser

12. Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief

13. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray

14. Philosophy Microdelivery Collection

Philosophy Microdelivery Collection Ulta The collection is 50 percent off on Saturday, Jan. 19. The products run from $15 to $72 but are reduced to $7.50 through $36. The range cleanses, tones, and buffs away dirt and dullness. Buy on Uta

Some sales are available both online and in-stores. Others are online only offers. So pay attention when perusing the listings. There are eye creams, facial oils, mists, cleansers, serums, masks, acne treatments, and much more marked down. There are plenty of other brands and products that address a variety of skin issues from dark circles to blemishes to dryness to wrinkles to dullness.

Be sure and check the Ulta site every day for new deals. Or study the sale calendar and pick out the items you desire in advance. Make a note in your itinerary to shop those products on the days the become available.

Love your skin and love this sale. Your skin will love you back.