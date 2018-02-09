With the Winter Games now officially underway in PyeongChang, South Korea, some of the biggest events are, of course, the ice skating ones. Thankfully, the 2018 Olympics ice skating events air on NBC if you can't stream them online. This year's Olympic Games will offer fans a front row seat into the matchups of some of the world's greatest competitors and will feature three types of skating: figure skating, short-track speed skating, and long-track speed skating.

Kicking off on the very same day as the game's long awaited opening ceremony on Feb. 9, the first figure skating event got off to a rough start for Team USA. The highly anticipated debut of figure skater Nathan Chen in the men's short program was a less than stellar performance for the 18-year-old Utah native, according to People. Chen took fourth place after falling during the second quad jump in his routine, which left Japan's Shoma Uno as the top finisher in the men's short program. Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim ultimately saved the day for Team USA; although they suffered a slip during their performance, the pair earned fourth place in the pairs short program, which pushed the United States into second place overall in the contest. That said, the fierce competition for this year's gold medal race is certainly going to be one to watch.

NBC Sports on YouTube

The events, which culminate on Feb. 25, will be broadcast on either NBC or the NBC Sports Network, according to CBS Sports. Here's the schedule that ice skating fans won't want to miss. All reported times are in Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

5-7:35 a.m. — Men's and Women's Short Track Speed Skating (Men's 1500; Qualifying in Women's 500m and 3000m Relay), NBCSN (LIVE)

1-3 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (Women's 3000m), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Short Track Speed Skating (Men's 1500m Gold Medal Final; Women's Qualifying in 5000m and 3000m Relay), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Figure Skating Team Event (Ice Dancing Short Program, Ladies' Short Program), NBC (LIVE)

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Figure Skating Team Event (Pairs' Free Skate), NBC (LIVE)

Sunday, Feb. 11

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

5-9 a.m. — Men's Speed Skating (5000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (5000m Gold Medal Final), NBC

7-11 p.m. — Team Figure Skating (Team Event Gold Medal Final), NBC

11:30 p.m-1 a.m. — Men's Speed Skating (5000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

Monday, Feb. 12

Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

12-1 a.m. — Men's Speed Skating (5000m Gold Medal Final)

1:30-3 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (1500m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

8-11:30 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (1500m Gold Medal Final), NBC (LIVE)

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

11:30-12:30 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (1500m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

12:30-2:30 p.m. — Short Track Speed Skating (Women's 500m Gold Medal Final; Men's 1000m and 5000m Relay Qualifying), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (1500m Gold Medal Final), NBC

8-11:30 p.m. — Figure Skating (Pairs' Short Program), NBC (LIVE)

8-10:10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Pairs' Short Program), NBCSN

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

12:05-1:30 a.m. — Short Track Speed Skating (Women's 500m Gold Medal Final, Men's 1000m and 5000m Relay Qualifying), NBC

5-6:30 a.m. — Women's Speed Skating (1000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. — Figure Skating (Pairs' Gold Medal Final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (1000m Gold Medal Final), NBC

8:30-10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Pairs' Free Skate), NBCSN (LIVE)

Thursday, Feb. 15

Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (10,000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (10,000m Gold Medal Final), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Figure Skating (Men's Short Program), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Figure Skating (Men's Short Program), NBC (LIVE)

Friday, Feb. 16

10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (5,000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Women's Speed Skating (5,000m Gold Medal Final), NBC

8–10:10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Men's Gold Medal Final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12 a.m. – Figure Skating (Men's Gold Medal Final), NBC (LIVE)

Saturday, Feb. 17

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

12:35-2 a.m. — Figure Skating (Men's Postgame), NBC

11:15 am.-12 p.m. — Speed Skating (Women's 500m Gold Medal Final; Men's Team Pursuit Competition), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (Team Pursuit Competition), NBC

7 p.m.-12 a.m. — Figure Skating (Ice Dancing Short Dance), NBC (LIVE)

7 p.m.-12 a.m. — Women's Speed Skating (500m Gold Medal Final), NBC

8-10:15 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ice Dancing Short Dance), NBCSN (LIVE)

Monday, Feb. 19

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Speed Skating (Men's 500m Gold Medal Final; Women's Team Pursuit Competition), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Speed Skating (Men's 500m Gold Medal Final; Women's Team Pursuit Competition), NBC

8–10:10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final), NBC (LIVE)

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

8-10:45 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ladies' Short Program), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Figure Skating (Ladies' Short Program), NBC (LIVE)

Wednesday, Feb. 21

10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Speed Skating (Men's and Women's Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Speed Skating (Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals), NBC

Thursday, Feb. 22

8-10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ladies' Free Program), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12 a.m. — Figure Skating (Ladies' Gold Medal Final), NBC (LIVE)

Friday, Feb. 23

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

5-6:30 a.m. — Men's Speed Skating (1,000m Gold Medal Final), NBCSN (LIVE)

3-5 p.m. — Figure Skating (Ladies' Review), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Men's Speed Skating (1,000m Gold Medal Final), NBC

Saturday, Feb. 24

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

9:30-11 a.m. — Speed Skating (Men's and Women's Mass Start Gold Medal Finals), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Speed Skating (Men's and Women's Mass Start Gold Medal Finals), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Figure Skating (Gala), NBC (LIVE)

Sunday, Feb. 25

4-6 a.m. — Figure Skating (gala replay), NBCSN

Fans will certainly be delighted to catch these and many other exciting competitions during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.