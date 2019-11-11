When it comes to amazing TV, there’s one time of the year that beats the rest. Christmas food, markets, and parties are all fun but settling down under a blanket with some mulled wine for a seasonal drama is the activity that gives me the most festive cheer. And BBC One have a serious treat for you in Christmas 2019. So, when is A Christmas Carol coming to BBC One? The story of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future is iconic and Steven Knight’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens' classic will send chills down your spine.

It was announced in August that a new BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol would be hitting our screens in December 2019, and the series will be told in three parts (those who know the story already can guess the reason why). I reached out to a BBC representative to establish when exactly you can should mark your calendars, but am yet to hear back.

While there’s currently no news of an official release date for A Christmas Carol, the Radio Times said that writer and executive producer Steven Knight said in July 2019:

“A Christmas Carol is done. And is in the can, and is bloody marvellous. I mean I would say that, but Guy Pearce is brilliant. Stephen Graham is brilliant, and it looks quite amazing.”

Well, if you weren’t already excited, you should be now.

Star of Mary Queen of Scots Guy Pearce takes centre stage in this adaptation, playing Ebenezer Scrooge. Stephen Graham joins him as Jacob Marley. Joe Alwyn is Bob Cratchit and Lenny Rush plays “tiny” Tim Cratchit. The Ghosts of Christmas past and future are being played by Andy Serkis and Jason Flemyng respectively. To say that all the stars are coming out for Christmas would be an understatement.

BBC on YouTube

Other notable names that have worked on A Christmas Carol are executive produces Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi.

Speaking about the BBC One adaptation in a statement, Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “We’re incredibly excited that filming has begun on Steve Knight’s brilliant interpretation of A Christmas Carol, with Nick Murphy directing a phenomenal cast in what promises to be an iconic version of the classic tale.”