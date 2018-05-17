If you need to stock up on summer skin care products or if you simply love a seriously sweet discount on a prestige, premium brand, you'll flip over this news. Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale is here — and you are going to feel like the retailer's BFF or as though you share the brand's DNA thanks to the deep discount.

The Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale kicks off today, Thursday, May 17, and runs through Monday, May 21. So that's four days of major savings. Everything on the brand's website is 20 percent off. That's a healthy deal.

If you have a Kiehl's product or a lotion you have been eyeing for months but didn't want to throw down loot for it yet, now's your chance. If you need to stock up on a favorite item, you may as well take advantage of the savings while there are savings to be had.

Kiehl's is such a quality brand — you can apply all of your savings towards the purchase of another product. The beauty cycle cannot (and should not!) be broken for product lovers.

Kiehl's has made it supremely easy to shop the sale, too! All you have to do is pop over to the brand's site, load up your cart with whatever it is that you desire, and enter the "FRIENDS" code when checking out.

That's a pile of product you want to dive into head first!

Courtesy of Kiehl's

Besides that 20 percent off, the brand is also giving away a free travel pouch with all purchases of $125 or more. Seriously, could they make this sale any better?

You can replenish you personal supply of Kiehl's faves or you can pick up something for your dad since Father's Day is right around the corner. With graduations and weddings on the horizon for the next few months, you can allow this sale to be your one-stop for yourself and for those you love and for whom you need to shop.

Here's a rundown of some of the iconic or new skin pampering products you should totally scoop up during the sale. There are lots of other masks and creams to shop, as well as lip balms that are under $20. But this list is all about summer skin.

Note that the prices below are pre-discount.

1. Creme de Corps

Courtesy of Kiehl's Creme de Corps Lotion $30 The original is one of the brand's most beloved products. Apply the discount and it's less than $25. Your skin will love the supreme moisture. Your wallet will love the savings. Buy Now

2. Creme de Corps Whipped

Courtesy of Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter $49 While it sounds like an ingredient from a bakery, this super moisturizing, fast-absorbing, and divine-smelling tub of lotion is perfect for summer. The airy texture keeps you hydrated without feeling heavy on skin on hot days. With the sale, it’s only $40. Buy Now

3. Musk

Courtesy of Kiehl's Musk Eau de Toilette Spray $42.50 This signature scent is a must get! With notes of Bergamot Nectar and Orange Blossom, along with a middle bouquet base of Rose, Lily, Ylang-Ylang and Neroli, and a dry down with Tonka Nut, White Patchouli, and Musk, it's heavenly. Buy Now

4. Superbly Restorative Argan Dry Oil

Courtesy of Kiehl's Superbly Restorative Argan Dry Oil $34 If you prefer a lighter formula for summer skin and trade lotions and creams for oils, this is your best bet. It's multi-purpose and can be used on the hair, body, and face. It melts into skin and adds a little glow, too. We recommend grabbing two bottles since you will blow through it by using it on several features this summer. Plus, you can't beat the savings. Buy Now

5. Super Fluid UV Defense

Courtesy of Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense $38 It's best to apply sunscreen to your face every day — even during the bitter chill of winter. But with summer on the horizon, you need to invest in a quality sunscreen that is both protective yet light. This is it! Buy Now

6. Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Glow Formula Skin Hydrator $38 While you can't help but love the pomegranate red bottle, this lotion adds radiance to your face, all the while hydrating it. That's a win-win combo! With the discount, it shakes out to about $31. Go get it! Buy Now

Your skin care wardrobe is about to get a Kiehl's makeover with the Friends & Fam sale.