Sorry wallet: There's another absolutely massive beauty sale that you need to start budgeting for. Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale kicks off on June 11 and runs through June 20. This online-only sale will feature a whopping 50% off of select beauty products, along with free shipping. Brands participating in this epic promotion include MAC, Urban Decay, Tarte, Too Faced, Benefit, Smashbox, Philosophy, Clinique, Lancôme, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, and more. So, yeah, it's basically all of the major brands, which means it's the perfect time to restock your favorite products — or try something brand new.

Much like Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, the Macy's 10 Days of Glam sales change daily. There are also multiple products marked down each day. You'll need to use the "GLAM10" promo code when shopping, as well. There are some exclusions so be sure to read the fine print when shopping. The good thing is that Macy's has listed all the items that will be available during the sale now, so you can already start planning your purchases.

Below are 11 key items to shop during Macy's 10 Days of Glam event.

1. Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer

Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer $39 $19.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

This primer does everything. It reduces the look of pores, mattifies skin, controls oil and shine for up to eight hours, prepares the face for liquid or cream makeup, and leaves you with a soft, even finish. On June 11, you can grab a tube for less than $20.

2. Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara $23 $11.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

You can't go wrong with a prestige mascara that is on sale for just $11.50. Tarte's vegan version is a fan favorite since it lengthens, curls, volumizes, and conditions lashes at once. Plus, the glittery purple packaging is adorable. This sale is active on June 12.

3. Benefit Box O' Powder Blushes

Benefit Box O' Powder Blushes $30 $15 Macy's Buy At Macy's

On June 13, you can purchase one of Benefit's Box O' Powder blushes for just $15. There are several shade choices to give you a dewy, lit-from-within flush and a glorious summer glow.

4. Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara $25 $12.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

Lancôme's volumizing mascara is just $12.50 on June 14. The flake-free and smudgeproof formula is great option for summer. You won't have to worry about migrating or messy mascara no matter how hot, humid, or sweaty things get.

5. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion $28 $14 Macy's Buy At Macy's

If you are in search of a new facial moisturizer, why not indulge in Clinique's ever-popular Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion? The fast-absorbing formula balances and refreshes skin. It's marked down to $14 on June 15.

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eyeshadow Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eyeshadow Palette $45 $22.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

Say "hello" to your new everyday eyeshadow wardrobe. ABH's 14-pan palette is packed with shimmery neutrals and rich mattes. It will assist you in creating all sorts of custom smoky eye looks. You can expect to hit pan on every shade — it's that good. It's also only $22 on June 15.

7. Tarte Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette

Tarte Pro Remix Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette $49 $24.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

Scoot over, neutral eyeshadow hues. Tarte's blockbuster palette includes 20 shades in bright jewel tones across six finishes, including matte, luster, metallic, duochrome, shimmer, and floating glitter. You'll be able to create a different eye look daily thanks to this set, which is on sale on June 17.

8. MAC Lipglass

MAC Lipglass $17.50 $8.75 Macy's Buy At Macy's

Gloss has made a comeback in the past few years and it's time to hop on the trend. MAC's super shiny Lipglass range is offered on sale at Macy's on June 19. Each one costs less than $9 so you can scoop up a tube or three. Shine on!

9. MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor $22 $11 Macy's Buy At Macy's

If you're not into gloss, don't worry: A velvety matte finish also remains a top lip look in 2019. MAC's Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor is pigment-saturated and will be part of the sale on June 19. There are so many shades to choose from, and the creamy, dreamy formula won't dry out your lips.

10. Urban Decay NAKED Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay NAKED Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette $29 $14.50 Macy's Buy At Macy's

It's summer and you've got lots of travel plans. Urban Decay's Naked Heat mini palette, which goes on sale on June 20, features six scorched neutrals. It's also totally totable. You can travel light and still create endless eye looks while on the go.

11. Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray $32 $16 Macy's Buy At Macy's

If you have yet to settle on a setting spray, there's no time like the present and during a sale. Too Faced's mist primes, moisturizes, and sets makeup. It's also great for a mid-day refresh when you need a hydrating pick-me-up. It's available at 50% off on June 20, which is the final day of the sale.

There are additional products included in Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale — these just happen to be the best of the bunch.