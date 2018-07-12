Break open your piggy bank! Nordstrom's 2018 Anniversary sale is the retailer's biggest and best of the year. It kicks off Friday, July 20 and runs through Monday, Aug. 6. That translates to two weeks of deep discounts on higher end fashions.

While the sale officially starts next Friday, Nordstrom card holders can enjoy early access to the sale on Thursday, July 12. That's certainly a perk. If you are a cardmember, you can shop early. So have it it!

What's special about this sale is that it isn't a seasonal blowout or a close out designed to clear out old summer inventory to make room for new fall and winter items. Rather, it's brand new styles offered at super sale prices for a limited time. No, that's not a typo. No, we're not kidding. Yes, you should be prepared to shop your face off!

Fashionable pieces from brands like Topshop, Alice & Olivia, Rag & Bone, MCM, Theory, Nike, and Alo Yago, along with in-house brands such Treasure & Bond, Halogen, 1901, and Zella, are part of the sale.

You can shop for clothes, shoes, accessories, household items, and beauty products.

Basically, you can plan ahead and build your fall wardrobe without wiping out your fashion slush fund.

Nordstrom also suggests making use of its Buy Online & Pick Up In Store service. You can shop online and head to your local Nord location and pick it up an hour later. Because #convenience.

Below are some of the "can't miss" and deeply discounted apparel offerings. You are so going to up your streetwear game.

1. Skinnies

This distressed denim from BP will be marked down to $42.90 from $65. Dark rinse, ankle length skinnies are a fall wardrobe anchor. So take advantage of the savings.

2. Cammo

This cammo jacket by Rails is originally $228. The price dips down to $149.90 during the sale. Say hello to the perfect transitional fall jacket at a price you cannot and should not resist.

3. Cropped Hoodie

Make & Model's Dreamy Kimono Sleeve hoodie is a gorgeous layering piece with a cropped length and flared sleeves. It's a fashionable take on the standard hoodie at $49.

4. A Basic V Neck

Basic tees are also wonderful for fall layering. This Caslon soft V-neck is $17.90 — down from $25 — during the sale. Scoop up one — or six.

5. Faux Leather Mini

This faux leather, front zip mini skirt from Topshop is incredibly versatile. Wear it with tights on a chilly night. Or rock bare legs and a hoodie on warm-but-not-hot days. Its sale price is $39.90 — that's down from $60. What. A. Steal.

6. A Mega Midi

This gorgeous, bright green midi by Chelsea28 looks like it was lifted from Meghan Markle's closet. Rock it to all of your fall events. It's normally $89. But once you apply the discount, it's $59.

7. Ivy Park Hoodie

Have you been wanting to add something from Beyonce's Ivy Park line to your closet? Then nab this shadow logo loop back hoodie for $49.90. It's usually $75. Sweet savings are in your future.

8. Granny Sweater

Alice & Olivia's Alivia Textured Bell Sleeve Sweater is gloriously granny-like. It has a crocheted blanket look and it can be worn with leather leggings for perfectly executed contrast. It's usually $350 but you will grab it for less.

9. A Pastel Trench

When the temperatures dip, this sophisticated Badgley Mischka wrap coat will keep you warm and stylish. The pastel lavender color may be spring-like but it's uplifting and wearable year-round. It typically comes with a $349 price tag but it's marked down to $229.90 as part of the sale.

10. Removable Sleeve Sweater

This ruffled sweater by Halogen has removable sleeves, making it a super versatile, convertible piece. It's $78.90, which is a reduction from its $119 original price.

There are dozens more items included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Have fun refreshing your wardrobe for fall.

Pst! Makeup mavens need to check this out. MAC's Nordy Girl palette and eye kit is a $202 value. But it's $44.50 as part of the sale.

Seriously, there are tons of accessories, apparel, and products included in this sale. #ByeMoney.