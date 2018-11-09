You may have seen his hooded, menacing face draped across double deckers recently. And if you have, you'll know that Welsh actor and Kingsman star Taron Egerton looks real good as Robin Hood. He's the next in a line of real handsome Robins — Errol Flynn, Sean Connery, Kevin Costner, Russell Crowe. Now it's Egerton's time to take from the rich and give to the poor. It seems like this could be his biggest role yet, as he's backed by a star studded cast, and the film's getting a fair bit of hype already. But when is Robin Hood out in the UK?

If the film had gone with its original release, you would have already spent much of this year talking about it. It was first due out in March, 2018, which Coming Soon reported at a press summit for the film back in November 2016. But as Deadline reported back in February, the film's release had to be pushed back several months, causing even more anticipation. Now the wait is almost over. As The Sun writes, the film hits cinemas in the UK, as well as screens over in the States on Nov. 21. For some reason, that's just about two months after it was released in none other than Turkey — the country treated to the film first, according to The Sun.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Egerton's joined by a cast of well known faces, including musician and Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx, who will be playing Egerton's right hand man, John. Playing Marian is the lesser known — but due to be huge — Eve Hewson, who you might recognise from a stream of recent films, including Bridge of Spies and 2013's Enough Said. Also, fun fact: Hewson is Bono's daughter. Although, you definitely recognise the man playing Will Scarlet. It's none other than Mr Gray AKA Jamie Dornan. Yep. Sign me up.

And you won't believe who's producing it — the OG heartthrob — Leonardo DiCaprio. As Den of Geek reported back on March 20, 2015, DiCaprio's production company Appian Way originally got the ball rolling on the film, before Lionsgate later picked it up on March 29, 2015, as Deadline reported. Lionsgate is mostly known for its horror and thriller franchises, and this 2018 take on Robin Hood makes it a suitable flick to add to their grisly collection.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interesting and gritty twist on the original tale, this version sees a PTSD suffering Hood, following his stint in the Crusades. Rather than just the stuff of fairytales, this version will be deeply human and fleshed out, and, as Shortlist reported, members of the cast have compared it to Zero Dark Thirty — the 2012 thriller which recounted the hunt for Osama Bin Laden. If that sounds like a baffling comparison for Robin Hood, well then yeah — it is pretty baffling.

But this will be a film to blow the rest out of the canon. So, if you just can't imagine anyone but Kevin Costner as Robin Hood, or Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio as Maid Marian, then think again. Egerton is the new Hood, and he'll probably stay that way.