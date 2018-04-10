Most people don't really give the moon a second thought, unless there's something special going on, like a full moon or a blue moon (both of which just occurred in March 2018!). But there are four total phases of the moon, and all of them are super interesting — they also all bring their own kind of special energies and vibes with them. As the full moon just happened, many people are wondering: when is the April new moon?

Wondering what a new moon even is? OK, here's the deal: the moon orbits around the Earth, giving a different kind of illumination for each day. The four moon phases, in order, are the new moon, the first quarter moon, the full moon, and the last quarter moon. These phases happen at very specific times and are measured by the moon's luminosity, as well as its orbit around Earth.

The new moon happens when the moon is completely dark, with zero percent luminosity — compare that to the full moon, which is when it's completely bright with 100 percent luminosity. You know when you can barely make out the moon? That's the new moon.

Meanwhile, the first and last quarter phases happen when the moon is half illuminated, with 50 percent luminosity. This is when you see the moon, and it looks like a perfect little half circle. The phases in between happen at halfway points between the four main phases. They don't happen at a specific time or luminosity. These are called the Waxing Crescent Moon, the Waxing Gibbous Moon, the Waning Gibbous Moon, and the Waning Crescent Moon.

According to Astrology King, a new moon represents the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new 28-day cycle. A new moon is known for its positive and invigorating burst of energy. It's the perfect time to make a fresh start, do something new, start something new, go somewhere new. It's also the perfect time to get rid of bad habits, behaviors, and beliefs as you strive for progress and try to move onto something better for yourself.

There is a new moon each month, and many people assume it happens right after the full moon — however, it actually happens after the last quarter phase. Case-in-point: April's new moon is happening on Apr. 15 in the Aries sign, a date that coincides with something else happening out there in the galaxy: Mercury retrograde, which was in Aries, ends on Apr. 15 too. So, this truly is the best time to start something new and put all of your energy into bettering yourself.

According to Dark Star Astrology, the new moon is right in between Uranus and Eris: "This moon then acts as a bridge between the two planets and could re-activate the themes brought up when Uranus made a conjunction with Eris back in 2016/2017. The new moon falls on fixed star Kurdah in the neck of Cepheus the King. Venus and Jupiter rule Aries decan 3 and in this star, they come out dramatically."

New moons might indicate the beginning of something, but according to Dark Star Astrology, "we are essentially working blind, however, without the illumination of the Sun’s wisdom. With a new moon, we are working 100 percent on our instincts, so any decisions made at this time will be from habitual drives and infantile cravings which may not be in our best interests. We should listen to our body." In other words, this is a great time for a fresh start, as long as we are listening to our gut feelings and instincts. It's a good time to trust our intuition and to make sure we're doing everything correctly.