People are always more concerned with where a full moon falls on the calendar, but that's likely because they don't realize how equally powerful and inspirational the new moon can be. You'll want to know when May's new moon is, because it's a crucial time for self reflection and new beginnings. Plus, it's actually the best time to go stargazing. On May 15, 2018 at 7:48 a.m. EDT, the new moon will rise in the sky, but we won't see it. Without any illumination from the sun, the new moon will appear black and mostly invisible in the night sky. What we will notice however, is how bright the surrounding constellation and planets look in the moon's absence, like the Sagittarius Cluster — a bright star cluster that will appear below Saturn. When the moon is in the new phase, is when it's traveling between the Earth and the sun. During this time, sunlight is only able to reach the far side of the moon, and so the side closest to us, appears hidden.

Our literal reaction to the seemingly moon-less sky is also representative of the astrological reaction that will be felt as a result of the new moon's presence in the sky. Without the bright moon to distract our attention, everything else comes into view. Issues that we've been ignoring. Behaviors that haven't been serving us. Responsibilities we've been neglecting. And all of the things we want for ourselves — both personally, professionally, and spiritually. All of these things will come into view and stand out against the darkness. With the rise of the dark moon comes the rise of a lot of feelings. But don't be intimidated, it's all good things!

According to astrologer Linda Furiate, while you're looking up at the dark sky, you should be thinking about the life that you want, and how that differs from the life that you're living. During this time, you will likely be able to focus your intentions and think clearly. In a similar way that the full moon inspires us to express ourselves to others and come out of our proverbial shells, the new moon inspires us to be internally expressive. It inspires us to look at ourselves and take stock of how we are feeling, where and we are in our monthly intentions. While meditating and looking at the moon-less sky, be prepared to greet many thoughts and ideas that you weren't expecting. For each star and planet you notice in the dark sky, you'll notice something about yourself that you've been ignoring. This ritual of taking time to see and think under the new moon is an experience that's crucial for your relationship with yourself. It's all too easy to ignore the night sky until the moon is full. The new moon falls just in the middle of the month, in the perfect place to stop and think about what you want for yourself by the time the moon is full.

Luckily, you won't need a telescope or binoculars to enjoy the full moon. All you have to do is head outside once the sun sets — which will be around 8:05 p.m., and take in the dark sky with your naked eyes. Temperatures and weather permitting, you might want to consider making a night of it and laying down a picnic blanket so that you can really take the time to relax and get in touch with yourself. Don't let the full moon be the only phase of the moon you pay attention to. It's best to check in with yourself in the middle of the cycle, you deserve the attention.