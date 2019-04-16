Just in case you didn't hear, creator of the Fatkini and OG plus size blogger Gabi Fresh's collection with Swimsuits For All just launched in all its retro, Barbie-inspired glory. However, Gabi Fresh (who's real name is Gabi Gregg) wasn't done taking on the fashion world. Now, the new Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection is here, and the third collaboration between the plus size style icon and the brand may just be one of her best collections yet.

If you aren't familiar with Gregg's work, she was one of the first plus size bloggers on the scene and made major waves thanks to her fatkini shoot in 2012. Now, she's taken her successful career as a blogger and influencer and parlayed it into fashion. Not only has she created multiple collections with swimwear brand Swimsuits For All, but she and fellow plus size influencer Nicolette Mason are the co-founders of fashion-forward, plus size brand Premme. Basically, Gregg does it all.

Now, she's doing it again with a third collection with lingerie brand Playful Promises. For the collection, Gregg and the brand introduced new, more vibrant colors (including some neon perfect for summer) as well as sexy elements like cut-outs and mesh. The best part, though? The new Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection launched April 15 which mean you can shop it right now.

Just like Gregg's previous work with the brand, the size range for the collection is next level amazing. The collection offers sizes from 12-24, and the cup sizes start at a 36B and extend to a 44I. As for the pricing, pieces from the new collection begin at just $26 and top out at $71.50.

If the price and size range sound right and you want to shop the collection, you may want to get a move on. According to Playful Promises, the first collection with Gregg had key pieces sell out in just 48 hours making it their fastest selling collection ever. If you had to the site now, you'll see that as of press time, many of the sizes in specific pieces are already down to only 3-4 items left to shop.

As for the designs themselves, Gregg and Playful Promises didn't hold back.

Gabi Fresh Acacia Lace Triangle Bra with Bow $48.75 Playful Promises Offers sizes 36B-44I Buy On Playful Promises

Gabi Fresh Acacia Lace tie Sides Brief With Bow $26 Playful Promises Offers sizes 12-24 Buy On Playful Promises

This sheer, red lace set with a side tie brief is ultra sexy and totally different in that most plus size lingerie features a high-waisted bottom. Not this look, though.

Gabi Fresh Ali Lace & Mesh Bodysuit $71.50 Playful Promises Offers sizes 12-24 Buy On Playful Promises

If you're not into two pieces and prefer a bodysuit, don't worry, Gregg's got you covered (or um, not covered) with this strappy, lace number.

Gabi Fresh Devon Lime Lace Bra $45.50 Playful Promises Offers sizes 36B-44I Buy On Playful Promises

Gabi Fresh Devon Lime Lace High Waisted Brief $26 Playful Promises Offers sizes 12-24 Buy On Playful Promises

If you want some serious neon in your life, Gregg introduced some brightness into this new collection as well.

If you want to shop the new Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises collection, the pieces are available now on the brand's website. You may want to hurry, though. With new and fresh looks in the third collaboration between the blogger and brand, these pieces won't last long, and you don't want to miss them.