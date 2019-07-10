The Haus will soon be open for business. Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories makeup line is finally launching, as evidenced by the brand's Instagram being live, busy, and full of details. According to one of the Instagram posts, Haus Labs products will be available for pre-order on July 15 at 12 a.m. PT. Business of Fashion also reports that the brand will then be exclusively available through Amazon this September. That's great news for shoppers and Prime members, who will receive their products with minimal wait time due to the retailer's fast shipping. As the first major beauty brand to launch at Amazon, Haus Labs and Lady Gaga-branded and backed makeup could help establish the retail site as a legit beauty hub.

Several Haus Labs Instagram stories and photos feature Gaga, as well as fabulous models of all genders and races, rocking lots of glitter, glitz, and gloss. Judging from the posts on the Haus Labs Instagram, as well as Lady Gaga's personal Instagram, the debut drops will be bold and sparkly.

The Haus Labs website is also live and features an image of Gaga's glorious face. She is rocking tri-color shimmery eyeshadow, a smudged wing, and super shiny lips. There is a countdown clock and an option to sign up for email updates so you can remain fully informed about all the Haus happenings.

Haus Labs' motto is "Our Haus. Your Rules." All of the imaging thus far — and there has been plenty of it — nods to a brand where all are welcomed with open arms.

Haus Labs will also offer multi-use sticks for eyes, lips, and cheeks that are sold in $49 kits, per Business of Fashion. However, further details about specific products, prices, and colors are not available as of press time. Bustle reached to Gaga's reps for additional information.

Gaga revealed to Business of Fashion that Haus Labs is kicking off with makeup products since "color is completely transformative — it's powerful, it's beautiful, and it's how I found my voice with makeup."

Mother Monster also posted a heartfelt caption on her Instagram, explaining her perspective on makeup and how it has served as a powerful tool of expression for her. In the post, she stated, "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup...I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."

Makeup, and the dramatic and glamorous looks created with product, helped Gaga to define and design her persona when she was an up and coming artist using drugstore makeup in lower Manhattan. She finished the post by writing, "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way."

Fans and little monsters will get their first look of what's to come on Amazon Prime Day. Haus Labs sounds like it's going to be a game-changer.