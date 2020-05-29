Fenty Beauty has been on fire this past year, and even a global pandemic won't stop RiRi dropping a whole bunch of new, lust-worthy products. Her latest launch is one that's pretty perfect for low-key, WFH makeup and casual trips out to socially distance with a friend, so it couldn't have come at a better time. Here's when and where you can buy Fenty's new Slip Shine lipsticks in the UK.

The new collection of lip products is a Fenty first. The formulas are super lightweight and fairly sheer, and have a distinct Glossier feel to them for this reason. The Slip Shine Sheer Shiny lipsticks are not just about offering a subtle hint of colour, they also promise to 'lock in moisture' and nourish the lips with ingredients such as pomegranate oil. If you're over heavily pigmented liquid lipsticks, these are the anti-matte solution.

The lipsticks come in ten colours, most of which are neutral, fairly cool-toned hues. There are plenty of pinky-browns for different skin tones, as well as a clear shimmer, a deep berry, and a couple of brighter, summery shades thrown in for good measure. What's nice about the range is that it's not overwhelming; with ten shades it's comprehensive, but you won't find yourself in one of those 'too much choice' scenarios when picking which one to buy.

The lipsticks are launching in the UK on Friday, June 5, and it's definitely worth marking your calendars for. Like most Fenty goodies, they will be available from Boots and Harvey Nichols, as well as online at both retailers, which will be your go-to stockists for the time being while we can't get out to shops. They will set you back £19 per lipstick, which isn't toooo bad. Besides, with the current global situation, I reckon we all need a treat RN.

Wondering which shade to pick up? Here are my top picks: