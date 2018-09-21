Earlier this month American Horror Story kicked off it's eighth series in the U.S. and many fans across the pond have been celebrating it's long-awaited return. Frustratingly, those of us in the UK will have to wait until Thursday to watch the new season, known as Apocalypse, when it premieres on the FOX channel. But when will American Horror Story: Apocalypse be on Netflix in the UK?

As it stands, there has been no official announcement on when exactly the new season will be available to stream on Netflix in the UK, and if the time it took for the previous season to be uploaded is anything to go by, it could be a while. American Horror Story: Cult, which first aired in the UK in September last year, wasn't made available on the streaming service until earlier this month (yep, a whole year).

But fear not, AHS fans, because all previous seven seasons of the horror anthology are currently available on Netflix for your viewing pleasures — but if that doesn't satisfy your appetite for new American Horror Story content, then you can catch the new series on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on FOX, which can be found on Sky Channel 124 and Virgin Media.

The latest chapter in Ryan Murphy's TV horror series centres around the "end of the world" and includes a crossover of previous American Horror Story seasons, Murder House and Coven. Viewers will also see the return of popular cast members including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Stevie Nicks, and Emma Roberts, who announced her AHS comeback in style with a remake of her iconic tagline, first seen during the third season.

The Scream 4 star has also been busy teasing on-set snaps across her social media pages, including one Instagram post which features Roberts alongside the original cast of American Horror Story: Coven (below) — which of course sent fans into overdrive.

UK fans have high hopes for the forthcoming addition to the franchise, especially after the recent recognition at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, where the show enjoyed two nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie categories. It was also revealed earlier in the year that British Hollywood icon Joan Collins would be joining the cast of Season 8 in a recurring role alongside Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd and an array of exciting guest stars, including the one and only Jessica Lange.

The news and speculation surrounding the cast and storylines of Season 8 has only heightened the anticipation for AHS: Apocalypse to be made available on Netflix UK — and fans took to social media to vent their frustrations at the notable lack of any new episodes.

Despite the growing impatience at having to wait a little longer before my favourite horror series makes it's UK return, the confirmed cast and thrilling new storylines make it increasingly obvious that it's going to be well worth the wait.