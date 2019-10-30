News that Leandra Medine, the woman behind Man Repeller, is partnering with high street giant Mango to create a collection has caused huge buzz in the fashion world. But, the question is, when will Leandra Medine's Mango collection be available in the UK? We know it's launching over in the U.S. very soon, but does the same go for stores across the pond? Fear not. Below is everything you need to know about the collection, including what's in it and how to shop it.

The collection consists of 32 pieces, which all reflect Medine's eclectic yet classic style. There are basics, such as the most perfect pair of straight leg jeans, along with shirts, polo necks, and some fun knitwear. Then there are some great outerwear pieces in varying shapes and prints, and also shoes, jewellery, and other accessories galore. It's a curated line that could create a brilliant capsule wardrobe with everything you need for Autumn.

Speaking about the collection, Medine explained the concept behind her vision: "Imagine a New Year break in a European ski resort combined with an American university campus in the 60s and add a couple of embroidered floral prints." Excellent.

Medine also made sure to give her line an eco-friendly spin, using a number of recycled materials to make her pieces.

The whole line is available to buy from today (Oct. 30) in the UK in selected stores and online. You can browse the landing page on Mango's site, which gives some excellent styling ideas, before going on to buy your favourites.

If you need some help choosing, here are my top five picks: