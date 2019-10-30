Bustle

When Will Leandra Medine's Mango Collection Be Available In The UK?

By Rebecca Fearn
Mango

News that Leandra Medine, the woman behind Man Repeller, is partnering with high street giant Mango to create a collection has caused huge buzz in the fashion world. But, the question is, when will Leandra Medine's Mango collection be available in the UK? We know it's launching over in the U.S. very soon, but does the same go for stores across the pond? Fear not. Below is everything you need to know about the collection, including what's in it and how to shop it.

The collection consists of 32 pieces, which all reflect Medine's eclectic yet classic style. There are basics, such as the most perfect pair of straight leg jeans, along with shirts, polo necks, and some fun knitwear. Then there are some great outerwear pieces in varying shapes and prints, and also shoes, jewellery, and other accessories galore. It's a curated line that could create a brilliant capsule wardrobe with everything you need for Autumn.

Speaking about the collection, Medine explained the concept behind her vision: "Imagine a New Year break in a European ski resort combined with an American university campus in the 60s and add a couple of embroidered floral prints." Excellent.

Medine also made sure to give her line an eco-friendly spin, using a number of recycled materials to make her pieces.

The whole line is available to buy from today (Oct. 30) in the UK in selected stores and online. You can browse the landing page on Mango's site, which gives some excellent styling ideas, before going on to buy your favourites.

If you need some help choosing, here are my top five picks:

Leandra Medine x Mango Pearl Pendant Earrings
£15.99
|
Mango
These oversized standout earrings are the perfect high street alternative for styles at brands such as Missoma. They're great to pair with a simple, pared-down outfit to liven things up.
Leandra Medine x Mango Straight Fit Jeans
£59.99
|
Mango
These are the PERFECT jeans. High waisted, straight leg, and a deep blue wash, I'm officially in love. Can't wait to pair them with everything from knitwear to chunky boots.
Leandra Medine x Mango Detachable Gilet Trench
£299.99
|
Mango
Trench coats can often be a little too long and samey. But this one sits just below the knee, and is jazzed up with some pretty buttons, making it a winner already. As its name suggests, it also comes with a removable gilet for extra warmth in other outfits.
Leandra Medine x Mango Acetate Frame Sunglasses
£29.99
|
Mango
I've been looking for a pair of sunglasses exactly like this for months. They're a great retro shape that aren't too out there, and will go with everything. Plus, thanks to their dark shade, they will still work perfectly for winter.
Leandra Medine x Mango Fringed Detail Blouse
£59.99
|
Mango
Leandra has a way of making a classic piece a little different, and this shirt is the perfect example of that magic. As a crisp black blouse, it's simple enough to wear to the office, but has a special edge with its fringed sleeves.