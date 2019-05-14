Baby Sussex is here and his name is Archie and we've seen him! So... now what? Well, for the new parents, they get to hang out with their new kid and try to live normally with him for a while. But for fans used to waiting for the next thing, there is something to look forward to: when Archie comes to the U.S.

With Meghan Markle being American, it makes sense that Archie would visit the U.S. at some point. And originally, the plan was that it would be pretty soon. Last year, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to do a North American tour in the spring of 2019, but it got pushed back to the fall because of Markle's pregnancy. So, it was expected that the couple might bring their baby to the U.S. and Canada when he was only a few months old.

But now, things have reportedly changed. Vanity Fair reported on April 25 that while Harry and Markle would like to visit North America, it won't be happening this year. A source told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, "As it stands, the Duchess of Sussex won't be going away on an official tour this year. That's the word out of the Palace, although things might change. Right now we have been told that there won't be any overseas travel before the end of the year because Baby Sussex will be too young." The source also added, "They're anxious about committing to such a big tour at this stage."

If that's true, it makes sense. A lot of planning goes into a big royal tour and we're already nearly halfway through 2019. To plan one for fall at this point would be a lot for a couple of new parents to handle. Plus, the baby would be too young to really be part of the tour, like this:

Prince George was eight months old in the photo above, when he visited Australia and New Zealand with his parents. He was still a really tiny little guy, but he could at least sort of participate. (Remember when he threw that stuffed animal?) It's reasonable that Harry and Markle might want their kid to be at least that old before doing a major tour.

The Vanity Fair article doesn't say when Harry and Markle will visit the U.S. and Canada instead, just that they are still "really keen" to do it. Nicholl also reports that the Duke and Duchess would like to take "a series of short trips" to African countries, including Lesotho, Botswana, and South Africa. This is in contrast to prior reports claiming that the couple was being sent to live in an African country.

But possible trips to Africa aside, there are other times when Archie might be spotted. There's a chance photos of his christening will be released this summer. Also, it's a while from now, but he'll probably be part of a Christmas photo.

As for when we'll see Archie in the U.S., maybe the visit will be next year. What time of year? It's hard to say, but they do have the Invictus Games in May 2020 in the Netherlands. And do they really want to travel in the winter? Taking a wild guess, I will say that Archie will visit the U.S. in the summer of 2020. But don't take my word for it. Really, don't.