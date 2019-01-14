There's a good chance that a little over a year ago you didn't know who Meghan Markle was, and now look at you, trying to stalk out her schedule for the new year. But it's totally understandable. Markle went from an actor pretty much known only by Suits fans to a celebrity icon, who is famous worldwide and soon-to-be mother to an heir to the throne. Basically, if you want to know about Meghan Markle's 2019 events, you are not alone.

It's not that hard to figure out some of the things the Duchess of Sussex has going on this year. There are certain events that the royal family attends every year, and also, there are some things we know for sure Markle is doing, like having a baby. No big deal.

There is a section on the official royal family site that details each member of the family's upcoming events, but currently there is nothing listed for Markle. (This will be a good place to check as the year goes on, though.) That said, there are some things we already know are going to appear on her schedule eventually and some that are at least likely to.

January 16 — The Mayhew

The Mayhew is one of the Duchess' new patronages, and Kensington Palace tweeted that she will be visiting it on Wednesday, January 16 to "meet staff, volunteers and beneficiaries, and hear more about the animal welfare charity’s various initiatives, from community engagement to international projects."

January 16 — Cirque de Soliel

Also on January 16, Markle and Prince Harry will go to the premiere of Cirque de Soliel's Totem. The performance will raise awareness and money for Harry's charity Sentebale, which benefits children and young people in Botswana and Lesotho who are affected by HIV.

March 11 — Commonwealth Day

In 2018, Markle went to Commonwealth Day service with the rest of the family at Westminster Abbey. This year, like many other events around the spring, her attendance will probably depend on where she stands with her pregnancy and how she's feeling

Late April — Baby Sussex Arrives

When Markle's pregnancy was first announced, it was revealed by Kensington Palace that she was due in the spring. And, when Markle and Harry visited Birkenhead on January 14, she revealed that she's due in late April, according to People.

Spring — Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding

Harry's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor got engaged in 2018, and as reported by Town & Country, her wedding will take place in the spring at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Markle and Harry also got married. Will Markle attend? She'll probably either be close to giving birth or have just welcomed her child, but it's a possibility.

April 21 — Easter Church Service

For Easter, the royal family attends church service at St. George's Chapel. Last year, the Markle and Harry did not attend, possibly to have a break from the public eye ahead of their wedding, according to Hello! Normally, it could be expected that the couple would attend this year, but since their baby is due around this time, they'll probably have to skip it again. We'll see!

June 8 — Trooping The Colour

Trooping the Colour, a military parade in honor of the Queen's birthday, will take place on Saturday, June 8 this year, according to Town & Country. (The Queen's birthday is April 21, but the celebration waits until June because the weather is better.) Perhaps this will be an early post-birth appearance for Markle. Last year, Kate Middleton welcomed Prince Louis on April 23 and attended Trooping the Colour on June 9.

June 18-22 — Royal Ascot

Markle attended Royal Ascot last year, and there's a chance she'll be at the horse race this year, too, but again, the decision will probably have to do with the new baby.

Summer — Baby Sussex's Christening

If we follow the Duchess of Cambridge again, Baby Sussex's christening will likely be in the summer. Prince Louis was born toward the end of April 2018 and his christening was held on July 9. They could even end up with the same birthday and same christening date.

July 1-14 — Wimbledon

Last year, Markle attended the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon with Middleton. Will they go together again? Will Markle go to a different match this year? It doesn't seem unlikely that she'd make an appearance at the tennis tournament, unless that new baby just has her really tired. As you can see, the baby basically runs Markle's schedule this year, which is how babies generally work.

Likely Fall — U.S. And Canada Tour

It was reported by Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair in December that Markle and Harry would be visiting the U.S. and Canada in the fall, but that the exact dates would depend on Markle's due date since she plans to take a maternity leave from work engagements in between. Most importantly, this means that the new baby would also be part of the trip.

November 10 & 11 — Remembrance Sunday & Remembrance Day

The end of World War I is commemorated on Remembrance Day, which is November 11 each year. There's also Remembrance Sunday, which as the BBC notes, falls on the second Sunday of November. Last year, Markle and Harry attended Remembrance Day events including the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance and a commemoration event at the Cenotaph War Memorial.

Christmastime — Various Christmas Things

There are some different factors that go into what exactly we will see from Markle and Harry in Christmas 2019 (maybe they'll skip Sandringham with the Queen and spend the holiday with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland?), but they'll probably be spotted a few times. For instance, this past year, they were seen arriving at a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Place pre-Sandringham and attending Christmas Day church service with Prince William, Middleton, the Queen, and other members of the family.

Of course, Markle will have other engagements in addition to these. Certain events and visits are announced not long before they happen. This was the case with the Birkenhead, Mayhew, and Cirque de Soliel events this month. Also, her four royal patronages were announced on January 10, and that same day it was revealed that she was already visiting one of them. To get more real-time updates on these type of events, the Kensington Palace Twitter is the place to go. And with that, you're all set for a great year of royal — and royal fashion — watching.