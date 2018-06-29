While speaking with reporters Friday, Trump said he'll announce his next Supreme Court pick on July 9, Axios reports. The news comes days after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he'll be retiring later in the month, creating a vacancy on bench and giving Trump the second Supreme Court appointment of his presidency.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he's narrowed his choices down to five candidates, two of whom are women. He said that he will not ask his prospective picks how they feel about Roe v. Wade, which many believe the court could repeal if Trump's appointment is seated.

Although the president didn't say who's on his shortlist, he did note that Utah Sen. Mike Lee has been lobbying him for an appointment.

“He said he’d like the job,” Trump told reporters. “Usually they don’t say that.”

More to come...