Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why it's first! You need a healthy blend of eats in order to face the morning and whatever else the day throws at you. Breakfast is also delish. That's why it has inspired hair products. Einstein Bros. Bagels is selling breakfast-scented shampoo and conditioner. Your locks will look incredible and smell edible — provided you are cool with that sort of thing. Bacon and cheese are tasty so of course your hair needs to smell like them.

The Einstein Bros. Cheesy Shampoo and Wakin' Bacon Conditioner Gift Set is less than $10 and was available via the company's site. "Was" as in past tense, since the cleansing and conditioning combo is currently sold out. It appears that a restock is on the horizon, since you can enter your email address to be notified when the super cute duo goes on sale again.

While most hair care products tend to be aromatic and have fruity, floral, or fruity floral fragrances, this pair smells like your favorite breakfast treats. They may leave your hair shiny and make you extremely hungry. You may very well find yourself burying your nose in your mane every couple of minutes in order to inhale a whiff of the cheesy, meaty scents.

You will likely plan tomorrow's breakfast purchase based on how your strands smell today.

This limited edition combo will allow you to awaken with bacon, that's for sure. You will add a some serious sizzle to your daily self-care routine.

Einstein Bros. Bagels on YouTube

Check out this hilarious mock commercial featuring a salon shampoo assistant and a dating consultant, both of which are intoxicated by the olfactory aura of cheese and bacon.

This slab of yumminess is such an unexpected source of inspo. Are you hoping than an egg-scented styling product is on the horizon to enhance and extend this collection?

In a press release, Kerry Coyne, SVP of Marketing, Product, and Innovation at Einstein Bros. stated, "What better way to start the day than with the delicious aroma of the new Cheesy Wakin' Bacon sandwich from Einstein Bros. Bagels. This is the ultimate breakfast apéritif — now our fans can shower themselves with mouth-watering scents, leaving them looking as incredible as they smell edible, all day long."

The love and loyalty customers have for the company's bagels is pretty epic and well-expressed on the Internet. But does it translate into beauty products?

Some bagel enthusiasts were confused by the concept of the hair care products. It is an effective marketing strategy because it has people talking while promoting a sandwich. Lest you forget that the shampoo and conditioner are indeed sold out. So Einstein Bros. is hitting its marks.

You know, this user's reaction is pretty much based in reality. If you manage to snag this set and you happen to have a pooch, don't be shocked if he or she starts following you around more than usual based on the aroma emanating from your follicles.

So many food brands are turning to the beauty and fashion industries to assist with marketing their products. Pizza Hut's Pie Top sneakers are a thing. They are not just savvy 'n' savory merch as a marketing tool — they are also available for purchase to a limited, lucky few.

There was an entire streetwear capsule collection inspired by the ketchup-flavored version of Doritos chips. The clothes were only available in Canada but they were rad AF.

If you love to nosh on a bagels and find yourself super bored with the standard, sweet-smelling hair care products on the market, you need to suds up those strands with Einstein Bros. breakfast-inspired shampoo and conditioner.