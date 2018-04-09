Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow products are a crucial part of the fruit-driven and millennial pink beauty trends of 2018. The brand has dropped the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow 24/7 Kit, featuring a full-sized Pink Juice moisturizer and a mini jar of the Sleep Mask. Your skin will be super soft and well-nourished all day long with this one-two punch. You should be excited about making this legit set a key component of your moisturizing routine this summer.

The super hydrating texture of the products — there's the light, Pink Juice Day Moisturizer and the slightly thicker Sleep Mask, which is basically a night moisturizer — and the pretty pink color make them such a hit.

The set is available on the Glow Recipe site for $45. It is not currently available at Sephora, which is another Glow Recipe retail partner. It's a $61 value, as noted on the packaging. So you are enjoying $16 in savings.

The set, which is hosted in a cute box with fruity graphics, is suited for Mother's Day gifting. It's also an excellent and acceptable option for your own self care.

For comparison and arithmetic purposes, the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask is $45 for a full-sized, standalone container. The Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer is $39 per full-sized, solo bottle. So your wallet will indeed notice a difference.

More importantly, your skin will love the dewy, super soft, and seriously glowy result of using these products in concert. It's the ultimate hydration kit that won't clog pores. It's also a lifesaver for oily-to-combination skin.

Fans were super stoked about being able to nab this set for so cheap.

Below is what some Watermelon Glow customers have been saying in the Instagram comments and on Twitter.

One user in this selection of comments pointed out that the kit is basically like getting two for the price of one. The sleeping mask is smaller than the standalone jars, but a nickel-sized dab is effective. That's always a good thing with luxury skin care.

This comment sums up all of the feels. This is indeed a good deal. It's a steal. It's super sweet discount. You can and should scoop it up — whether you are a K Beauty devotee or are trying this trend for the first time.

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow 24/7 Set is one deal you don't want to snooze on. Your skin will be summer-ready and thank you for copping this couple.