With cold weather on the horizon, you need to start thinking about how to best care for your lips. Dipping temps and cold air will do a number on your pucker. Well, Kopari Beauty just launched the Coconut Lip Scrubby on its site — and if you are serious about combatting weather-beaten lips and properly protecting your pout, this is the product that you will need and want in your makeup stash.

The brand is known for its millennial pink packaging and its coconut oil-infused skin care products, like the super effective Coconut Cleansing Oil and beauty editor-loved Lip Glossy balm. The Coconut Lip Scrubby is an ace addition to the repertoire of offerings. It's basically heaven in a tube.

Kopari has shared some oddly (and gloriously) satisfying images and video promoting the product. The scrub is comprised of fine volcanic sand, brown sugar, and crushed coconut shells for maximum exfoliation of dead, crusty, chapped skin. The formula is also packed with mega moisturizers like coconut oil and shea butter, along with Vitamin E.

A single tube has major exfoliating, hydrating, soothing, and repairing properties.

Sugar scrubs really do slough off the rough stuff and leave smooth, soft, and kissable lips behind. If you dealt with sun-battered lips this summer, you can totally rehab your pucker in the interim with the Coconut Lip Scrubby.

Use it like a lip mask and get your mouth on the mend. You can also prep and prime lips in the here and now for the oncoming winter. When December rolls around and you inevitably fall prey to chapped lips, you can apply this stuff to pamper your pucker.

Isn't this clip so utterly soothing? It's beyond relaxing. It'll leave you wanting to slather this scrub all over your top and bottom lips.

Sand usually sucks — especially when you get it between your toes or lodged in your bathing suit while swimming or soaking up the sun at the beach. If you get it in your eyes, it really burns! If it winds up in your mouth, you end up crunching it for hours after you've exited the beach! But this sort of sand is wonderful for your lips.

Courtesy of Kopari Beauty

The Coconut Oil Lip Scrubby will give your lipstick a healthy and soft base on which to adhere.

Courtesy of Kopari Beauty

You can never underestimate the power of a good lip scrub.

Coconut Lip Glossy $12 For an added dose of mega moisture and lip love, you can follow the Scrubby with Kopari's Coconut Lip Glossy. The product comes in several shade variations — but the clear version is basically a super shiny lip balm treatment that also acts like a gloss and a topper. It also smells divine and is naturally flavored with coconut and vanilla. Buy Now

It's never too soon to start thinking ahead and preparing your lips for the fall and winter wind and chill. Chapped lips can really sting and interfere with your lipstick-wearing abilities. Flaky lips are no fun. Kopari Beauty is making sure you don't have to deal with these lip issues this winter.