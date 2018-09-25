Fast fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing is committed to creating and selling clothes that women of all shapes and backgrounds want to wear. The Ashley Graham and PrettyLittleThing fashion collaboration (offers sizes 6 to 28) is inclusive, expansive, and trendy. There are plenty of "occasion" outfits in the 60-piece assortment. Looking for a sexy, satiny date night dress in a midi length and the slip silhouette? Check. An LBD for a GNO? Check. An on-trend pantsuit? Oh yeah, that's available in this range, too.

The Ashley Graham x PLT collection is currently available via the PLT site. So you can proceed to shop your heart out.

The brand notes on the collab page that this collection has but one focus — to empower females who aren't afraid to own the skin they're in. The brand operates under the #EveryBODYinPLT aesthetic and that's awesome.

The collection features plenty of sultry dresses, stylish jumpsuits, and smoldering, two-piece ensembles. Whatever the occasion, AGxPLT has at least one or three cute or chic options for you.

The pieces are truly about the texture, fabric, and detail. There are leopard and snakeskin prints, while the satins are super shiny and they look expensive and indulgent. There are metallic and lace details, too.

Courtesy of PLT

There are lots of offerings that you can add to your current closet for a pop of color or print. The brand and the model truly have hit on something awesome with this range.

It doesn't matter if you are petite or plus size. This collection strives to offer something for every and any one. It's not about size delineations. It's about inclusion. That's always in style and is becoming a fashion standard — rather than a trend.

Courtesy of PLT

Here are some of the most stellar pieces in an incredible collection.

1. Black Glitter Mesh Frill Bodycon Dress

Black Glitter Mesh Frill Bodycon Dress $55 Every closet needs multiple LBD options. This golden-speckled and ruffled mesh frock has gorgeous, molten detail. An LBD is hardly basic with details (and a price tag) like this. Buy Now

2. Chocolate Brown Ruched Front Midi Dress

Chocolate Brown Ruched Front Midi Dress $30 If you need a chocolate brown frock to wear with your new chocolate brown Unveil Stunna Lip Paint from Fenty Beauty, this is it. It is supremely sexy. Buy Now

3. Gold Metallic Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

Gold Metallic Cowl Neck Maxi Dress $38 You will look dipped in liquid gold when rocking this shimmery, sexy, and oh-so-'80s maxi. It might remind you of Kim Kardashian's 2018 Met Gala Gown just a lil' bit. Buy Now

4. White Twist Front Plunge Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress

White Twist Front Plunge Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress $42 This robe-like dress looks as comfy as it stylish. It may seem peak basic, but it's so much more. It's a deceptively simple frock. Couldn't you imagine Meghan Markle wearing something similar? It's also reminiscent of Kylie Jenner at the 2018 VMAs. Buy Now

5. Black Satin Eyelet Lace Midi Dress

Black Satin Eyelet Lace Midi Dress $55 This lace up dress is all about those details and hugging them curves. The peek-a-boo side lacing is a hidden and extremely sexy touch. Add that glossy fabric and boom! This is your LBD of the season. Buy Now

6. High Neck Sequin Bodycon Dress

High Neck Sequin Bodycon Dress $105 It's never to soon to start thinking about your holiday party dresses. This high neck, long sleeve, and short-hem dress foots the bill. From the ornate fabric to the fact that this shows off just the perfect amount of skin via your legs, this Balmain-inspired look is excellent for December festivities. Buy Now

7. Black Satin Bustier Insert Midi Dress

Black Satin Bustier Insert Midi Dress $45 This slip dress comes in black and red options — and will remind you of the Courtney Love grunge era. Pair it with heels to dress it up or add combat boots and a leather jacket to dress it down(town). Buy Now

8. One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

9. Burnout Oversized Blazer Dress

10. Beige Snake Print Velvet Tie Waist Jumpsuit

11. Rust Plunge Utility Pocket Detail Jumpsuit

Rust Plunge Utility Pocket Detail Jumpsuit $55 This coral, satin jumpsuit is the epitome of sporty chic and screams "J. Lo!" The utilitarian shape is tempered by the satin fabric. Add heels for another dose of fanciness or rock it with platform sneakers for a '90s vibe. Buy Now

There are plenty of other pieces in this range. Go forth and pick out your faves — it's as affordable as it is inclusive and stylish.