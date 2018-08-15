Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Snow White — that's who! The Disney princess is known for her inky black hair and crimson lips. Now, there is a highly desirable INTEGRATE x Snow White makeup collection that fans of this and all Disney Princesses will covet. But there is a huge catch.

We hate to be the crushers of Heigh-Ho hopes and destroyer of Disney dreams — but you can only admire this beauty range from afar. The collection isn't widely available in the U.S. It's available in Japan and via Japanese e-commerce sites.

So unless your Disney fandom is so passionate that you can and will shell out some cash for undoubtedly hefty shipping and/or importing fees, you won't be able to easily score the nail polish, perfume, and gel eyeliners that comprise the collection.

That said, INTEGRATE x Snow White is a super small but incredibly gorgeous assortment of products that has been released in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of the animated film featuring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

If you are unfamiliar with INTEGRATE, here's the essential intel. INTEGRATE is a Japanese beauty brand that is aimed at a younger shoppers. J-Beauty is coming in hot and has been increasing in popularity much the way K-Beauty has.

As Hypebae reports, the brand lives under the Shiseido umbrella. That means the INTEGRATE x Snow White capsule, which is eight products strong, is of utmost quality.

Courtesy of Shiseido

The crown jewel is the perfume, which lives in a round, scarlet bottle and features Snow herself on the box. The bottle shape is super reminiscent of the infamous poison apple that factors heavily into Snow White lore and the fairytale.

Courtesy of Shiseido

The limited edition products run from $8 to $17 in U.S. currency, per Hypebae. We cannot stop looking at the items because they are so pretty. You can marvel at the images that populate the brand's Instagram even if you can't procure the products themselves.

Courtesy of Shiseido

The polishes look sheer. But it's the designs on the brush caps that draw the eye. It's such classic Snow White imagery.

Don't you want to spritz on all of your pulse points? That candy apple red bottle will beautify any vanity on which it is stored. We haven't been able to discern what notes comprise the scent — but that's of little consequence when "oohing" and "aahing" at that bottle.

The gel liners come in brown, pink, blue, and purple.

Courtesy of Shiseido

This is the stuff that beauty dreams are made of! While we advocate recycling beauty packaging and bottles once you use all of the product contained within, these components are the kind you want to save forever.

If you collect Disney Princess or Snow White items, you might move mountains to get your well-manicured mitts on these items.

There's no word if the collection will eventually be made more available domestically. If you need more Snow White in your life and on your lips and lids, check out Besame's Snow White makeup range. The vintage-looking products are high quality and classic and are also inspired by the 80-year-old film.

Courtesy of Besame Cosmetics

All of these collectible cosmetics effectively capture the timeless beauty and essence of Snow White.