The excitement for the arrival of baby Sussex is still going strong, despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's more private approach of introducing their baby boy to the world. While there's still a day to go until the latest addition to the royal family is revealed, that hasn't stopped many from wondering about the deets surrounding his birth especially since there has been no official mention of where the baby was born. So, where did Meghan Markle give birth?

According to the Daily Mail, Markle gave birth at Portland Hospital in Regent's Park which was also where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born. The Sun also suggested that the royal baby was born a little closer to home at The Mulberry Birth Centre in Frimley Park where Sophie, the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her daughter in 2003. It was previously reported that the Duchess seemed to be planning a home birth, where sources told the Daily Mail that this was allegedly Markle's "favoured choice" but also "stressed that the couple have not ruled out a hospital delivery."

The Palace has yet to confirm the official place of birth, so this is still speculation at this point. Either way, the royal couple did not choose the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's, which is most often associated with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Diana.

During a visit to Birkenhead in January, royal commentator Emily Nash tweeted that Markle reportedly revealed that she was six months pregnant and was due at the "end of April/beginning of May." That approximation was pretty spot on, although it seems that the couple were expecting the arrival of their son a little earlier than May 6. Although, that gave them ample time to think of names. "The baby is a little overdue, so we've had a little bit of time to think about it — but that's the next bit," Harry said during the announcement of his son's birth.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the prince confirmed, the public will get to see his and Markle's newborn son on Wednesday, where they will also reveal his name. This isn't an uncommon practice within the royal family, as has been demonstrated with William and Kate's children. "The reasoning is perhaps two-fold," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Town & Country in April. "On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements."

Still, a day is a while to wait. But Harry made up for it with his excitement and beaming smile when talking about Markle and the birth of their son. "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody," he said.

"I haven't been at many births, this is definitely my first birth — but it was amazing, absolutely incredible. And, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife, and as every farther and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."