Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette season finale! This season of The Bachelorette is finally over, which means that Becca has finally found her man and we can shout it from the rooftops — Becca and Garrett are engaged on The Bachelorette! What a time to be alive. Now that the cat is out of the bag, the real-life decisions for Becca and Garrett start. Like, what do we eat for dinner on Monday nights when we both want to go to the gym? When do we get married? Should Chris Harrison officiate? And, oh yeah, where do Becca and Garrett live after The Bachelorette?

Before we get to all that, can we just talk about how sweet Becca and Garrett's engagement was? I really did not expect that a man who can do a dead-on Chris Farley (RIP) impression could also express feelings in such a heartfelt manner, but I stand corrected. Kudos to you, Garrett, if those words were yours and not fed to you by production (I kid, I kid). "I knew that I loved you so much and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you and wake up next to you and have you in my arms every single day of my life," Garrett told Becca. "I love you so much, not just now, but forever." Not to be outdone, Becca told Garrett that he had always reminded her of her father, who would have loved him, and that she wanted to hold back the "I love you" for the right guy. And Garrett is the right guy. Then, he slipped that ring on her finger, and bam — we were all blinded from the diamond and crying enough that we didn't care.

On the After The Final Rose reception, if you will, Chris Harrison asked what kind of plans the newly engaged couple has for weddings and living together and all that jazz. Right now, Garrett lives in Reno, Nevada, and Becca lives in Minnesota, so getting into the same time zone would be convenient and beneficial. And it looks as though they have plans to do so, as soon as possible. During the After The Final Rose special, Becca said, "We are moving in together. We don’t exactly know where yet. He’s gonna spend some time in Minnesota... I’ll go to Reno for a while. I think we’ll come to California for a couple years."

No matter where Becca and Garrett end up, let's hope this couple goes the distance. For now, they're getting to know each other better and just enjoying each other's company, but don't think that will stop us all from hoping for a television wedding. Though Becca and Garrett aren't quite ready to get married just yet — Becca said on After The Final Rose that she's just happy to go to Costco alone with Garrett — it would be nice to see these two on screen again. Seriously, what do us fans have to do to make that happen?