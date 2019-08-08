The people's champion and queen of our hearts Amber Gill won Love Island just over a week ago and I couldn't be happier. Among all the drama, Amber proved to be a diamond and took home the win. Throughout her time in the villa, she was always coiffed to perfection from her nails to her curls, so it should come as no surprise that she is a beauty therapist back home in Newcastle, working alongside her Aunt. But the question is, where is Amber Gill's salon? And, more importantly, can I book in for an appointment? If you ever wanted that Gill glow, now's your chance.

Gill spent her time in the villa serving some serious looks, glowy skin, lashes and lets have a minute for her hair. She has become my curl-spiration for sure. So, where can you go to achieve these looks, I hear you ask?

Well, according to The Sun, Gill and her Aunt work at a spot called The Salon. Gill's profile on the salon's website reads: "Amber is a qualified Beauty Specialist and has recently trained in the Delilah make up range which is an area Amber is extremely passionate in."

The salon is located in Forest Hall, a north eastern suburb of Gill's native Newcastle. So, if you ever find yourself in that neck of the woods, I would most certainly go and pay it a visit.

The Salon at Forest Hall offers so many different treatments from a cut and blow dry to non-surgical facelifts to reiki treatments. So, honestly, the salon has got you covered for whatever you need to relax and get beautified. If you want to look like you're fresh from the Love Island villa, look no further than The Salon for a little preening.

According to the website, the beauty side of the salon is 10am-9pm Monday-Friday, after 5:30pm by appointment only, and 10am-5pm on Saturday. The hair side is open Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-5pm, Thursday and Friday 10am-8pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm.

If you, like me, are thinking of booking an appointment, head to the website for all the enquiries. Sooner or later I'm sure they'll add a Love Island package to the bill, so you can walk out with the natural glow of an islander.

Even though Gill won Love Island and got to split the £50k with her new beau Greg O'Shea, Gill shocked fans when she told Closer Magazine that she would be going back to work at the salon following her win.

Gill told the magazine:

"I’m going to be sensible with the money. I’ll probably treat myself a little bit, but I’m going to invest and be careful with it. I’ll definitely keep working with my auntie. We’ll still have the salon, and I’ll build from that – the goal would be opening a few more salons together. That was the idea before Love Island, so hopefully we’ll see what we can do."

An icon if ever I've seen.

So, if you pay The Salon at Forest Hall a visit, you may not only come out looking as glam as a Love Islander, but you could also rub shoulders with one too.