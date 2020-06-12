Netflix's real-world romance show Dating Around is back, this time set in New Orleans. One of the first people featured in Season 2 is Ben, a computer science assistant professor fresh off a 10-year, long-term relationship. He takes a leap of faith participating in five blind dates on camera, and eventually clicks with jazz musician and radio host Alex. But where is Ben from Dating Around now, and are him and Alex now a thing?

Unlike other Dating Around stars like musician Deva and elementary education teacher Brandon, Ben keeps a pretty low profile on social media, so it's hard to tell if he continued seeing Alex after Dating Around ended. (Alex appears to keep a low profile on social media as well.) Ben does have a rarely used Twitter account, but it looks like he hasn't mentioned anything about dating anyone new. His Jun. 8 tweet about being on a dating show was met with a ton of support from his friends, though.

Ben being single post-Dating Around would not be terribly unusual, as most of the Season 1 relationships similarly fizzled out after production ended. Unlike The Bachelor, Dating Around never promises that the lead daters will find their one true love. Rather, it's a no-frills look at how people act and what they talk about on a date.

Netflix

It may be sad to know that Ben and Alex likely didn't work out, but in the meantime, it looks like the professor is keeping busy with work and maintaining a positive attitude. In a Jun. 4 tweet he called his Dating Around time a "silly project," and then seemed to voice his support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. "Thank you to all who are showing courage and compassion, in whatever form they can, at local and global levels alike. Be it on a national stage, or in our homes, let's make our world what we know it can be."