If you're familiar with the history of the Mexican drug trade, then there might not be much about Narcos: Mexico that surprises you. However, just because you know the ending to a story doesn't mean the story isn't worth telling. Everyone who tuned into Narcos likely knew things didn't end well for Pablo Escobar, but that didn't stop people from being watching and learning how the world's most infamous drug lord got taken down, right? Similarly, viewers know that in 2018, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is serving a 37 year prison sentence, as reported by the Associated Press, for the killing of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. This is on top of an initial 40 year sentence in 1989 for drug trafficking, bribery and weapons convictions per The Washington Post.

The fall of Gallardo is a notable moment in Mexican cartel history, as the Los Angeles Times reports that Camarena's murder drew attention to the brutality that Gallardo and other Mexican cartel leaders were using to keep their businesses running, and Gallardo's eventual detainment created a power vacuum that allowed other drug lords to prosper, including the infamous Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo. Gallardo may have been one of the most powerful people in the world at one point, but now he's sitting in prison, in living conditions that pale in comparison to his life before incarceration.

In 2011, the Washington Post reported that the wife and children of Gallardo had taken out a full page ad to publish an open letter to Mexican Public Safety Secretary Genaro Garcia Luna, stating that the former drug lord was being mistreated in prison and not being given proper medications. The letter stated that "For more than three years, without any justification, prison authorities have kept him segregated, isolated and without contact with other inmates, and have prevented him from participating in any physical, sports or educational activities."

Gallardo later signed a letter penned by fellow drug El Chapo, claiming that the conditions at the federal prison in Almoloya, Mexico are inhumane, complaints that Gallardo is presumably extending to the medium-security prison in Guadalajara where he is currently being held, per Forbes and Proceso, respectively.

Gallardo has spent the last quarter-century in prison, although that hasn't stopped him from trying to make a mark on the outside world. In 2008, with the collaboration of journalist Diego Osorno, Gallardo smuggled a collection of memoirs out of prison that he had written were published in Mexican magazine Gatopardo. The memoirs cover everything from the trafficking itself to his family's reaction to his fortune and the legal minutia that made being a drug dealer difficult.

Narcos: Mexico will introduce audiences to Gallardo when he was at his peak, but it's hard to deny that his life is much different now. The world has changed a great deal since Gallardo went to prison in 1989 and Narcos: Mexico will provide a look at an estimation of what that world looked like when Gallardo, briefly, ruled the world of drugs.