Ariana Grande is absolutely killing it in her career right now. Every single record she puts out goes straight to No. 1, and she seems like one of the most hardworking women in music. She's also doing well in the beauty industry, having conquered the world of celebrity perfumes not once but four times. Which is why it's so exciting that UK Ari fans can now get their hands on her fifth perfume, aptly named Thank U, Next. But what do we know about the perfume? I looked into where to buy Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next Perfume in the UK, and did a little research to find out what you can expect should you decide you just can't be without a bottle.

Ariana first shared the news of a brand new perfume on her Instagram back in May. Taking to the 'gram, Grande posted a photo of her doing the 'peace' sign, alongside the following caption, which unveiled her latest beauty project: "so i’ve been working on a ‘thank u, next’ fragrance ... & i can’t wait for u to see / smell her .... she’s like ‘ari’ if she went to the beach one time 🥥🖤✉️," she said.

Unsurprisingly, the scent is named after her bestselling hit Thank U, Next, which currently has 367 MILLION views on YouTube in which she called out all of her exes and thanked them for the lessons they had taught her.

Last week, to celebrate the launch of the new fragrance, Grande released an updated version of her iconic video to "Thank U, Next" with nods to her previous perfume launches featured throughout. It even features a rumour that she put a strand of her iconic ponytail in it. Which I can assure you is just a rumour because the perfume really contains a sweet mix of white pear and wild raspberry with notes of coconut and rose petals. It comes in three sizes of eau de parfum, 100ml at £43, 50ml at £33, 30ml at £25.

Ariana Grande on YouTube

For those wishing to get their hands on the fragrance in the UK, it couldn't be simpler as it's available at Boots, Superdrug, The Perfume Shop & The Fragrance Shop in store and online. So really you have no excuse not to bring a little of Ari's 'thank u, next' energy into your everyday life.

And it's not just the scent which embodies Ariana's signature style, the bottle is bubblegum pink and comes in a case shaped like a broken heart. And clearly if there's anyone who can make the best of a break up, it's Ari.

It's not the first dreamy scent Grande has launched. Cloud hit shelves back in September 2018, and contains notes of lavender blossom, pear, and bergamot. It also featured coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid at the heart, and cashmere at the base. Cloud was Grande's fourth perfume, after Moonlight, Ari, and Sweet Like Candy, which make way for her fifth, Thank U, Next, which shares the sweetness of her previous offerings with extra fruitiness. Delish.