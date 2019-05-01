Really cute shoes make an outfit. Really cute shoes with puppy prints make an outfit better. But really cute shoes with puppy prints that also benefit homeless dogs are the best since they are transformative and help save lives. BOBS From Skechers and Petco have released a line of shoes for humans, along with matching collars, leashes, and harnesses for your dog. The coordinated collection is exclusively sold at 600 Petco outposts and via the Petco site.

For every pair of shoes or accessories purchased via any method, Skechers and Petco will donate 25 cents to the Petco Foundation, which aids shelter animals across the U.S. Skechers has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of animals in need and it remains a committed cause. Since 2016, the sporty shoe brand has donated $3.4 million to shelter pet initiatives and has helped more than 583,000 animals along the way.

If you like to outfit your dog(s) in stylish gear or pet-cessories, you can now get matchy matchy with your fashionable pooch. Is there anything cuter than twinning with your dog? Nope, nothing.

Ultimately, you and your dog will look good and be in sartorial synch, all the while passively helping other pups in need.

There are two prints to choose from with this Skechers x Petco collection. There's Wag Party, which features cartoon canines celebrating against a black background. There's also Doggie Daycare, which boasts a graphic of hounds hanging out. The slip-on shoes cost $39.99 per pair and are offered in adult sizes 6 through 11.

"Pet parents are always looking for new ways to express how much they love their animals, so we're thrilled to introduce this special new collection at Petco," said Alex Tomey, Co-Chief Merchandising Officer for Petco, in the press release received by Bustle. "We've never sold human shoes at Petco before, but we think pet parents will love the ability to combine their own BOBS from Skechers styles with matching collars, leashes, and harnesses for their beloved pets, plus the feel-good opportunity to help shelter pets with each purchase."

BOBS from Skechers shoes usually feature graphics of popular dog breeds, cartoon animals, and famous pop culture pet personalities like Garfield, Grumpy Cat, and Scooby Doo.

In addition to the super comfy and cute slip-ons, BOBS also has animal-themed casual apparel and sleep attire.

It's beautiful when fashion can be an agent of change in such a simple and necessary way.

Skechers BOBS for Dogs Wag Party Slip-On Shoes $39.99 Petco Buy At Petco

These black shoes would be an excellent complement to light wash jeggings, black leather leggings, destroyed skinnies, LBDs, denim skirts, or whatever. They add a dose of fun to any OOTD and will start a conversation in any room you walk into while sporting them.

Skechers BOBS for Dogs Doggie Daycare Slip-On Shoes $39.99 Petco Buy At Petco

The Doggie Daycare pair is so adorable and provides a pop of color against any monochromatic ensemble.

You rock the shoes. Your pup rocks the harnesses, collars, and/or leashes, which come in various sizes. You'll be the most fashionable duo at your local dog park and on your daily walks when wearing these pieces.