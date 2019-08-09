Kate Middleton's footwear is primo. Whether she is rocking knee-high boots or closed-toe pumps, her shoes are always the perfect finishing touch to her ensembles. On the rare occasion that the Duchess of Cambridge wears sneakers, even those are fabulous and pulled together. Kate Middleton wore Superga sneakers to a charity regatta in the UK this week and you can get her exact same pair for just $65.

According to the press materials received by Bustle, Middleton wore the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic kicks while attending the sailing event in the Isle of Wight on Aug. 8. Middleton paired the white canvas sneaks, which she has previously worn, with a multi-colored, striped, and short-sleeve top and black, wide-legged pants. According to the Kate's Closet style blog that chronicles Middleton's many public outfits, the ribbed top is by Sandro, while her button waist trousers were from L.K. Bennett. She opted for minimal makeup and wore her light brown locks in loose, windswept waves

Middleton's casual OOTD was an expertly executed exercise in color contrasts. She looked comfortable, composed, and casually chic as she strutted her stuff during a high profile public appearance. Even the royals love a style steal.

The Duchess' sneakers are so versatile that they can be worn with just about anything. A summer sun dress or a maxi? Yep. Leggings? Of course? Boot cut jeans, which are making a bit of a comeback? Absolutely? Joggers? Oh, totally.

Courtesy of Shutterstock

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic is a sturdy and stylish shoe. If it's good enough for Kate Middleton, it's good enough for, you know, everyone else.

The 2750 Cotu Classic is available in 22 colors other than the crisp white pair that Middleton rocked. There's beige, black, coral, olive, blue, and many more choices. The shoes also come with black or white soles and different fabric variations. They are available in sizes 5 through 11, and that includes half sizes.

At just $65, the Supergas are a total bargain. They are on par with Vans and Converse, in terms of style and pricing.

There are plenty of sizes and shades of the 2750 Cotus currently available for your perusal and for purchase on the Superga site. But you might want to act fast. The attractive and under $100 price, the timeless silhouette, and the fact that Kate Middleton wore them could cause them to sell out fast. The Kate Middleton Effect is just as real as the Meghan Markle Effect.

If The Duchess is your gateway into this particular shoe brand, there are several additional styles available. There are platform versions that give you a little more lift, as well as leather options and high tops. So, yeah, Middleton just may have introduced you to your new favorite shoe brand.

Courtesy of Superga

Middleton also reminded us that the royals value comfort and that they can slay a pair of sneakers just like the rest of us. In addition to her busy slate of public duties, she is a mother of three. So being able to get around in sensible shoes that don't sacrifice one ounce of style is a necessity for her.

Ultimately, Supergas have earned the much-coveted royal seal of approval.