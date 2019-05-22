Kylie Jenner's skincare range is one of the most talked about launches in beauty right now, both because of its walnut scrub controversy, as well as the fact that it's, well, by Kylie Jenner, and everything the youngest Kardashian touches turns to gold. But much like with Kylie's lip kits and other makeup, us Brits in the UK have been wondering where and when we will be able to get our hands on the range, and how much it will cost us. So here's where to buy Kylie Jenner's skincare range in the UK.

The bad news is, it's looking as though much like with her lip kits and makeup, Kylie Skin will only be available for the time being on her official website, with shipping options to the UK. If you really want to get your hands on the products, you most likely will have to fork out for shipping costs and customs fees, unless you fancy waiting it out to see if any British retailers pick the line up. But if her makeup collection is anything to go by, that may not happen any time soon. I have reached out to Kylie's reps however to see if the range could be arriving on UK shores, so will update you if I hear back.

The good news is that you really don't have to wait long to get the products in your shopping basket, as Kylie Skin launches today, 22 May, at 9 a.m. PST (Pacific Standard Time), which is 4pm in the UK.

Kylie yesterday celebrated the launch of her skincare line with an epic party, which saw her entire family, from sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as her closest friends, attend. The party had branded cupcakes and juices, mini pizzas and noodles, and for fun? Well, the guests went rollerskating. Yep, for real. Where was my invite?!

Kylie wore a cut-out skin tight pink dress to match her millennial pink skincare range. Her family and other guests all also stuck to the pink colour scheme, sporting different ensembles in baby pink or hot pink.

The Kylie Skin range is all packaged in pale pink, with lettering in white. The products include a face wash, which comes in a foaming formula that includes ingredients such as kiwi seed oil and glycerin, and a Vitamin C serum that contains grape seed oil, soybean oil and camellia oleifera leaf extracts, alongside of course, Vitamin C.

As the Evening Standard reports, Kylie has recently experienced a backlash over another of her products, the Walnut Face Scrub. Beauty fans will be aware that in recent years, chemical exfoliants have largely taken the place of physical, manual exfoliants such as scrubs. One reason is because physical exfoliators can be harsh on skin, and can cause micro tears. So when Kylie announced she would be releasing a Walnut Face Scrub for $22, skincare mavens had a thing or two to say about the decision. What's more, Kylie advises to use the scrub daily, which many have argued is far too often for manual exfoliation.

"do NOT pay this billionaire your hard earned money so you can tear up your precious faces with tiny bits of walnut. DO NOT," Twitter user @imteddybless wrote, while @thebeautybybri1 said: "Licensed Esthetician here, You should not be exfoliating everyday!!!!! 1x a week MAX!! And Walnut will cause micro tears in your skin, using it everyday will result in couperose skin (broken capillaries)." Fans will have to wait to get their hands on the product to see if this advice is correct.

Kylie Skin launches today on kylieskin.com at 4 p.m. GMT