Whilst the season to be jolly may have well and truly left the building, the January sales are on and the only way to get through the gloom of Christmas being basically a year away is by treating yourself. I am not so hot on demanding New Year’s resolutions, but I am all for feeling your best self as you make your way into 2019. There’s a new hot makeup release that might just help you do that with a bit more style: Morphe Fluidity, the new foundation range with a whopping 60 shades. Want to get involved? Here is where to buy Morphe Fluidity in the UK.

With a huge shade range and a soft matte formula that will make you glow, you better believe Morphe have not come to play. These products mean business. They make a lot of promises but where and when can you get your hands on them? The range will launch on Jan. 17 on the Morphe UK site and beauty counters. Whilst the colour range may be large, I would hurry. I have a feeling the new products will fly out of stock.

From fail safe eye-shadow palettes that serve you for any occasion, to highlighter that literally slays me, Morphe is a brand with a massive cult following, and it isn’t hard to see why. 2019 is a year of change as the brand launches Fluidity. In a press release the brand revealed it would be releasing “60 tone-empowering foundation shades, 31 concealer hues, 15 sheer matte powders, and two primers.”

The Fluidity range is with those who can never quite find the correct match for their skin tone in mind. There is something so irritating in needing to buy a new foundation only not to have any choice or options about the shade you choose. No one wants a streak on their jaw line where their foundation doesn’t match their neck. In a press release the brand explained how it will be easy for you to identify what shade is right for you. “Fluidity Foundation comes in 60 tone-empowering shades that span five levels with twelve shades in each: one- light, two-medium, three- tan, four- rich, and five- deep.” The shades will also be distinguished by undertone and come with a description. The stressful endeavour of trying to colour match your skin tone to a computer screen sounds like a long distant memory.

Promising to be 24 hour long wearing, sweat proof, and water resistant the Fluidity Foundation will retail for £16. And it isn’t the only new product in the collection. Morphe will release a concealer which comes in a range of 30 colours with the addition of a bright white colour for the more skilled of you out there to carve out your eyebrows or create a killer cut crease. Costing only £9 and promising 16-hour-long wear I am already waving goodbye to my dark circles.

The collection also includes two primers. Costing £12 a piece both promise to blur and soften imperfections. The Equalizer is great if you have normal to oily skin, whilst the Revitalizer will serve you best if you have normal to dry skin. The Filter Effect Finishing Powder also comes in at £12. And to finish off, it wouldn’t really be a Morphe collection if there weren’t some seriously luxurious applicators. The Fluidity Brush and Sponge trio comes with two buffer brushes and a blending sponge to ensure you walk into 2019 looking your absolute best.

As a makeup addict I am always overjoyed at the announcement of a new product range release and I am so behind the ethos of the wide range of shades in the Morphe Fluidity Complexion collection. Makeup should be exciting and trying to match your skin tone to a limited range of foundation shades can really take the fun out of it. I have all my fingers crossed that the Fluidity collection lives up to expectation.