We all know that awful feeling when you get left on read and checking your phone 32 times a day, hoping that aresponding message comes through. Or even worse, when it's the day of a date and your phone goes eerily silent. Oh, the pain. The horror of being ghosted on a date is real, and now Party City has decided to turn it into a real-life Halloween costume. This "ghosted" Halloween costume is all too relatable, and it is truly the stuff of nightmares.

Since Halloween is all about dressing up in the scariest costumes you can think of, it only makes sense that that sinking feeling has been immortalized in a dress. Called the "Women's Ghosted Costume," it captures that moment you get blown off and have to slink off with your ego bruised.

"If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women!" the product description reads.

The polyester dress itself has a Tinkerbell-like design, complete with a triangle-cut hem and sleeves. It's a mini dress and comes with a hood, but the interesting part comes in the graphic text across the front of the dress. It has a series of unanswered text bubbles running down the length of the frock, including "See u tonight?" with a kissy face, followed by a desperate "???," and finished off with "Guess not!" with a frown. Brutal.

The whole exchange is completely one-sided, and perfectly captures that cringy moment when you become painfully aware that a person has lost interest — and doesn't have the decency to tell you.

As far as Halloween costumes go, it's on the more affordable side where it clocks in at only $24.99, and it comes in sizes small to large. If you're hoping to get through this holiday without spending hundreds of dollars on a costume, then this is a great option.

While there are many routes you can go in in terms of a costume, donning something pun-ny and creative always gets a laugh. And what is more relatable than getting blown off? It happens to the best of us. In case this brutal exchange is too scary for your tastes, below are some more Party City options to choose from.

If you really want to strike fear into people's hearts this year, rock the ghosted costume. You'll make people shake with terror.